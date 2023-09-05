Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhu says govt taking all measures to restore highways hit by disasters

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has said that the state government is working “on war footing” to restore normalcy in the state hit by a string of natural disasters in the past few days.

During a meeting held on Monday to assess the situation, the Chief Minister emphasised that the government is operating with a sense of urgency to reopen vital roads in the state, even without immediate central assistance.

He further conveyed his willingness to engage with the Prime Minister and Home Minister if the need arises to secure additional support. Addressing concerns about the state’s growing debt, CM Sukhu acknowledged the financial challenges and claimed that the previous government had left a substantial debt burden of Rs 75,000 crore to the state. The recent disaster has only worsened this economic challenge, he said.

Nevertheless, Chief Minister Sukhu conveyed his commitment to strengthening Himachal Pradesh’s economy within a four-year timeframe, with a vision of substantial improvement within a decade.

The political landscape in the state has been ignited by the controversy surrounding Sardar Patel University, established in Mandi during the previous BJP administration.

As per ANI, the opposition leaders have criticised the government for reducing the number of affiliated colleges under the university. In response, CM Sukhu said, “Sardar Patel University was opened in Mandi to take advantage during the elections without the provision of a budget head and it was not closed but the scope of the university was reduced.”

He clarified that the government’s intent is not to close the university but to reduce its scope temporarily. Once essential facilities are in place, the government will resume expanding the university’s operations.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh has also instituted regular Monday meetings with government secretaries to provide necessary instructions for disaster management.

However, the leader of the opposition and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur, criticised Chief Minister Sukhu for alleged inaction and the closure of institutions.

“He is blaming the union government despite the help provided by the Union government and is not fulfilling his responsibility. Himachal has been in debt previously also and we did not cry on it, rather tried to correct the situation and bring the financial situation of the state in order,” he said.

