Himachal Pradesh snowfall: Kufri, Dalhousie shiver below freezing point

By: | Published: December 13, 2018 3:24 PM

Tourist destinations Kufri in Shimla district and Dalhousie in Chamba district have been shivering below the freezing point, the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Himachal Pradesh snowfall, Shimla district, snowfall in Shimla, Kufri, Dalhousie, Chamba district, Kinnaur districtTourist destinations Kufri in Shimla district and Dalhousie in Chamba district have been shivering below the freezing point, the Meteorological (MeT) department said. The weather is likely to remain dry in most parts of the state in the coming days, Singh added. (IE)

There were partly cloudy skies in Himachal Pradesh capital Shimla Thursday following the season’s first snowfall, with Kufri, Dalhousie shivering below the freezing point in the state, the MeT department said. The snowfall was experienced in Shimla, Kufri, Dalhousie and higher reaches of the state on Wednesday and Thursday, director Metrological Centre Shimla Manmohan Singh said. Shimla received 3.3 cm of snowfall between 5.30 pm to 8.30 am, he said, adding that the state capital got a total of 10.1 cm of snow.

Tourist destinations Kufri in Shimla district and Dalhousie in Chamba district have been shivering below the freezing point, the Meteorological (MeT) department said. The weather is likely to remain dry in most parts of the state in the coming days, Singh added.

Also read| Jammu & Kashmir weather: Rains lashes plains, Snowfall in Kargil, Gulmarg

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Kufri was recorded at minus 2.2 degrees Celsius and in Dalhousie at minus 0.7 degrees Celsius during the period, he said. While the minimum temperature in Shimla remained 1.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest temperature was recorded in Keylong of tribal Lahaul and Spiti district at minus 5 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature in Kalpa of tribal Kinnaur district was minus 3.8 degrees Celsius between Wednesday 5.30 pm and Thursday 8.30 am, he added.

