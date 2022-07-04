scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
US pharma giant Gilead uses ‘Double Irish’ tax loophole where to buy illegal steroids online the truth about anabolic steroids and its relation to health and fitness | fit for the soul
Must Read
Pause slide

Himachal Pradesh: Sixteen, including school children, killed as bus falls into gorge in Kullu

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said the Sainj bound bus fell into the gorge near Jangla village at around 8.30 am.

Written by PTI
Updated:
kullu bus accident
District officials and rescue teams have reached the spot. (Photo source: ANI)

A private bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Monday, leaving 16 people, including some school children, dead, a senior official said. Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said the Sainj bound bus fell into the gorge near Jangla village at around 8.30 am.

District officials and rescue teams have reached the spot, he said, adding the injured were being taken to a nearby hospital.

More details are awaited.

Also Read
More Stories on
Himachal Pradesh

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In India News