Himachal Pradesh: Shimla, Kufri, Dalhousie receives fresh snowfall

(ANI)

Fresh snowfall in Shimla, Kufri and Dalhousie brought down temperature in most parts of Himachal Pradesh, the meteorological department said Tuesday. Himachal Pradesh’s capital Shimla, and Kufri, Dalhousie and Mashobra received 7, 35, 25 and 3 cm snowfall, respectively, between 5.30 pm Monday and 8.30 am Tuesday, the weather office here said.

Tribal district Lahaul and Spiti’s administrative centre Keylong and Kinnaur’s Kalpa also saw 5 and 22 cm snowfall, respectively, during the period, it added. Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state with a low of minus 8.6C, whereas the minimum temperature in Kalpa was minus 3.4C.

Kufri, Chail and Dalhousie also reel under intense cold with the minimum temperature at the respective places reaching minus 1.7C, minus 0.2C and minus 0.4C. The minimum temperature in Shimla and Manali was 0.5 and 0.8C respectively. Also, several parts of the state received light rainfall, including Shimla.