Himachal Pradesh result: Too close to call — 10 constituencies racing with wafer-thin vote margins

The counting of votes for the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election is underway and the neck-and-neck run between Congress and BJP candidates might be headed for a cliffhanger. As per the latest trends by the ECI, the Indian National Congress (INC) is leading on 37 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on 27 seats in the 68-member state assembly. The state’s political history shows that no party has been re-elected for two consecutive terms except once in 1985.

Himachal recorded a voter turnout of over 74 per cent on November 12, a tad lower than previous assembly polls. In 2017, the voter turnout was recorded at 75.6 per cent in the state that has an electorate of over 55 lakh.

As per EC trends at 12 noon, here are 10 constituencies where candidates are racing with a thin vote margin:

Bhattiyat: In this seat, Congress candidate Kuldeep Singh Pathania is leading over Bikram Singh with a margin of mere 24 votes. In the 2017 assembly polls, BJP’s Bikram Singh Jaryal won in this seat defeating Pathania by a margin of 6,885.

Rampur: Congress candidate Nand Lal is leading over BJP’s Kaul Singh in this seat by a margin of 64 votes. Lal won from Rampur in the 2017 assembly election by defeating BJP candidate Prem Singh Daraik by a margin of 4,037.

Shillai: Congress candidate Harshwardhan Chauhan is leading in this seat by a margin of 113 votes. In the 2017 state polls, Chauhan emerged victorious after defeating Baldev Singh of BJP by a margin of 4,125 votes.

Sri Renukaji: Narain Singh of BJP is leading over INC’s Vinay Kumar in this constituency with a vote margin of 417 after five rounds of counting. In the 2017 Assembly polls, Kumar won in this seat defeating BJP candidate Balbir Singh by a margin of 5,160.

Indora: This constituency is being led by INC candidate Malender Rajan. The BJP candidate in this seat Reeta Devi is trailing by a margin of 421 after six rounds of counting. In the previous state polls, Reeta Devi defeated her rival candidate of INC by a margin of 1,095.

Fatehpur: Congress candidate Bhawani Singh Pathania is leading in this seat with a margin of 456 votes after the end of six rounds of counting. INC candidate Sujan Singh Pathania won in this seat in the 2017 state polls by defeating Kripal Singh Parmar of BJP by a margin of 1,284.

Jawali: Chander Kumar of INC is leading over BJP’s Sanjay Guleria on this seat with a margin of 474 votes after seven rounds of counting. In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP candidate Arjun Singh won in this seat defeating Kumar by a margin of 8,213.

Jhanduta: BJP candidate Jeet Ram Katwal is leading over Vivek Kumar of INC by a margin of 578 votes after four rounds of counting. Katwal won in this seat defeating Beeru Ram Kishore of INC by a margin of 4,962 in the 2017 assembly election.

Dharampur: In this seat, BJP candidate Rajat Thakur is leading over INC candidate Chander Shekhar by a margin of 835 votes after seven rounds of counting. In the last assembly polls, Mahender Singh of BJP won by defeating Shekhar by a margin of 11,964.

Sujanpur: Rajinder Singh of INC is leading in this constituency over BJP’s Ranjit Singh Rana with a margin of 923 votes after six rounds of counting. Rana won in this seat defeating Prem Kumar Dhumal of BJP by a margin of 1,919 in the last assembly election.