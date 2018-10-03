Himachal Pradesh rape convict to launch magazine for civil service aspirants from inside jail

A number of steps have be taken to bring about positive change inside India’s jails. (Representational Image)

This is a story that should come as an inspiration to mend one’s ways and bring about positive change as much as reveal the impact of well-intentioned prison reforms.

While a number of steps have be taken to bring about positive change inside India’s jails, some steps have already to bear fruit. One such example is that of Vikram Singh Khimta, who is convicted of rape and is currently lodged at Model Central Jail in Kanda, which falls Shimla district.

Khimta, who has been convicted and imprisoned for seven years in the case has launched a current affairs magazine ‘Competition Companion’ to help candidates prepare for competitive exams including for UPSC and state civil services, a report by Times of India said.

A double MA in English and Geography, he plans to sit for civil services exam if the high court acquits him from all charges, otherwise he would continue to publish the magazine, the report added.

Speaking to the paper, Khimta said, he plans to sit for the civil services exam this year if exonerated by the Himachal Pradesh High Court. Even if he is acquitted he plans to continue publishing the magazine, the man added.

Last month, the Supreme Court had formed a three-member panel headed by its former judge Justice Amitava Roy to look in the aspect of jail reforms in the country and also come out with steps to go forward with.

The bench led by Justice M B Lokur said the panel will look into issues which include including over-crowding in jails. The apex court hadc earlier reserved its order on the issue relating to the formation of a panel to look into prison reforms.