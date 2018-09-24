Himachal Pradesh rains: Gone in seconds! Tourist bus gets washed away into Beas river near Manali. Watch Video

According to several media reports, the incident happened at 5 pm. (Screengrab)

Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing heavy rains over the past few days, severely affecting normal life for the people of the state as well as tourists. While the rains have completely blocked movement of traffic between Mandi and Manali, a video doing the rounds on the internet shows a tourist bus getting swept away in Manali on Sunday. The video, tweeted by ANI, shows that the swollen waters from the Beas river pulled the bus which was fortunately empty at the time of the incident.

According to several media reports, the incident happened at 5 pm.

#WATCH: Vacant bus gets washed away into the flooded Beas river in Manali. #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/GMV2nqR2jX — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2018

Heavy rains in the mid-hills and plains, and snowfall in the upper hills of the state have hit normal life since Saturday, compelling authorities to issue orders to schools to remain closed on Monday. The government had ordered the closure of schools in eight districts.

The orders were issued for Kullu, Kinnaur, Chamba, Kangra, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Mandi and Shimla districts.

In Kullu, trucks were washed away from the road into the Beas river. At least 19 people have been airlifted by the Army helicopter from the flood-hit Dobhi-Fojal area on Sunday.

Truck gets washed away from the road into flooded Beas River. (ANI)

According to news agency PTI, the Army has been called to rescue two persons stranded due to flash floods in Kangra district. They are stranded at Saurabh Van Vihar, a park, in Palampur. Two scooters and a car were washed away in the flash floods in the area.

In Chamba, the Ravi river is still flowing at a dangerous level and people are being evacuated from low-lying areas by the administration since Sunday, PTI quoted Superintendent of Police, Monica Bhutunguru as saying.

Traffic movement is affected in the hill state and minor rescue operations are underway at various locations. The Sach Pass in Chamba was closed due to heavy snowfall. According to PTI, roads including those at Kanddu, Dampu, Udaipur Nullah, Karian, Bhatalwan and Raathghat, Chamba Banikhet and Chamba Tissa, were blocked due to fallen trees.

The Bhakra Beas Management Board has issued a flood warning, saying excess water from the Pong Dam would be released due to high-pattern inflows in the Pong reservoir following heavy rain in catchment areas.