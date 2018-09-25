Himachal Pradesh rains: 50 trekkers including 35 IIT Roorkee students stranded in Lahaul-Spiti safe, says CM Jairam Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur today informed that the group of 50 trekkers including 35 students of IIT, Roorkee that was reported missing, are safe in Sissu area of that Lahul-Spiti district that has witnessed record snowfall in last few days. The group of trekkers had gone missing after heavy snowfall lash the region, news agency ANI reported late on Monday.

Meanwhile, two German nationals have been rescued by the Indian Air Force (IAF) from Pingdom La area of Lahaul-Spiti district, news agency ANI reported. The two were caught in a blizzard for the last two days. The operation to rescue the duo was launched at 6 in the morning today and they were evacuated safely within an hour.

Elsewhere, at least 22 people have been killed in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir as the northern states were hit by incessant rainfall since Saturday.

In Punjab, the state government has issued a red alert and ordered all schools and colleges to remain shut. Meanwhile, Bhakra Beas Management Board’s (BBMB) Assistant Design Engineer (ADE) Arun Bhatia told PTI that more than 49,000 cusecs of water from the dam will be released at 3 pm on Tuesday. Bhatia said that the reservoir level or water level of Pong Dam, also known as Beas Dam, reached at 1386.84 feet-mark on Monday at 11 pm against the danger level of 1390 feet.

Crops almost ready for harvest have been damaged in Punjab and Haryana. In Himachal Pradesh too, the apple crop has been destroyed severely due to snowfall. A number of houses in low-lying areas districts have also been washed away due to flash flood.

Several roads connecting the state have also been blocked due to landslides and rivers like Beas and Yamuna still flowing above the danger mark.