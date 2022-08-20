Himachal Pradesh rain: Railway bridge collapses as landslides, flash floods wreak havoc in hill state; at least 21 dead

Himachal Pradesh railway bridge collapse: A railway bridge on the Chakki river in Kangra district collapsed on Saturday as torrential rains caused a heavy flow of water and monsoon. The 800-meter-long narrow gauge route, built during British rule, collapsed after the heavy flow of water weakened the pillars. At least 21 people are believed to have lost their lives while several others are reported missing as heavy rains triggered landslides and flash floods in several districts of the hill state.

According to officials of the state disaster management authority, the rains have resulted in 34 incidents of landslides, and flash floods in several districts in the last 24 hours. As many as 742 roads are closed across the state due to the heavy downpour.

Two people died while two others were injured after a rolling boulder fell on a tourist car from Uttar Pradesh. Three from a family were killed in a landslide in Banet village of Chamba Saturday morning. Their bodies were recovered following a search operation by the police force and the revenue department.

In another incident reported from Mandi’s Kashan village, eight bodies were found after a landslide this morning. Several roads in Mandi district have been blocked as a result of the flash floods and landslides. All schools have been ordered shut in the district due to the incessant rains.

Twenty-two people, including children, were trapped in a flash flood at Kheri Sujanpur in Hamirpur district at around 6 am with more than 10 houses surrounded by water. As per reports, 19 of them have been rescued so far.

Over 500 persons were evacuated from Kangra after an entire village was inundated with water due to a flash flood. According to the India Meteorological Department, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected over the course of the next week.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur offered his condolences to the families of the deceased and directed the administration to expedite relief, rescue, and rehabilitation efforts. The state revenue department has so far released Rs 232 crore to the rain-affected districts to carry out relief operations.