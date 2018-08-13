Himachal Pradesh rain havoc: When nature’s fury turned Dev Bhoomi turned into a death trap; watch video

As its residents continue to bear the wrath of the heavy rains, a flood-like situation continues to prevail in and around several areas of the state.

The state of Himachal Pradesh has witnessed one of its worst monsoons this year. As its residents continue to bear the wrath of the heavy rains, a flood-like situation continues to prevail in and around several areas of the state. Earlier in the day, all schools in Shimla district were declared closed amid heavy rainfall and landslides in the region. Similar situations led to the closing of all government and private schools in the Mandi district. All government and private schools, as well as Anganwadi centres in the district, will remain closed today due to incessant rains.

A landslide occurred in Banala area in Mandi on National Highway-3 following heavy rains. (ANI)

Meanwhile, heavy rains led to a flood-like situation in Parvati Valley area in Mandi. A video released by news agency ANI is a reminder of the Uttarakhand floods that had resulted in the loss of over 5000 lives. The National Highway 3 that connects Chandigarh to Manali is blocked following a landslide near Mandi town. The operation of clear the road is currently underway. Similarly, the Sangla-Karcham road is also blocked due to landslides at Ruturang in Kinnaur district, according to a district official. He added that the road may not be cleared until tomorrow as boulders are still falling on the road.

Officials said that other roads that have been closed due to landslides are in the Kangra district Nagni-Gharana, Purba-Naura, Dheera-Kahanfat, Naura-Kayarwan, Thural-Bhatti, Darohgarh-Jamulla road, Shaman-Thural road, Duhak-Garthoon road, Gawal Till Stadium road and Thural-Challah.

According to officials, the heavy rains has prompted authorities to close schools overnight as several roads have been closed following heavy rain in the region. The MET department has claimed that heavy to very heavy rainfall may continue till tomorrow and subside eventually. As per data provided by the Meteorological Centre, Shimla the state has recorded 239 mm rain in Paonta Sahib followed by 238 mm in Sujanpur Tihra. Other places to receive heavy rain include- Nehri in Mandi district (235 mm), Palampur (212 mm), Shimla (172.6 mm), Kangra airport (167.9 mm), Sundernagar (151.4 mm), Dharamshala (142.8 mm), Jubbarhatti (146.2 mm), Jwali in Kangra district (136 mm), Kasauli (134 mm) among others.