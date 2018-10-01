Himachal Pradesh: Pong Dam on Beas river to release 17,595 cusecs of excess water for 10 days

Pong Dam on Beas river (Photo:IE)

Excess water from the Pong dam on the Beas river in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district will be released from Monday for continuously 10 days, a Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) official said.

Excess water up to 17,595 cusecs will be released from the dam daily, he said, adding that the water level in the reservoir reached 1,392.55 feet at 6 am on Monday with current inflow of 12,660 cusecs.

The authorities concerned of low-lying areas in Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Punjab have been informed about the release of water and asked to take necessary precautionary measures, he added.

Earlier the BBMB authorities had decided to release up to 49,000 cusecs of water from the dam on September 25 after heavy rains in the catchment areas from September 21 to 24, but the plan was deferred considering the reduced inflows and the weather forecast of subdued rain activity, he added.