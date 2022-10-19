scorecardresearch
Himachal Pradesh polls: BJP releases names of 62 candidates for Nov 12 elections

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur will contest from Seraj for the polls.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi alongwith Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur in 2018. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Wednesday released names of 62 candidates for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections to be held on November 12, news agency ANI reported.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur will contest from Seraj for the polls. From Mandi, Anil Sharma, who is the son of former Union minister Sukh Ram, will be contesting, while Satpal Singh Satti will be contesting from Una.

The list also features five women candidates. It was finalised in the party’s Central Election Committee held on Monday, whose members include Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on October 14 announced the election dates for Himachal Pradesh, but not of Gujarat, citing precedence.

The counting of votes to the 68-member assembly will take place on December 8. Over 55 lakh people are eligible to exercise their franchise, the CEC had said. The last date of filing nominations is October 25.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Himachal Polls to be held in single phase on November 12, counting on December 8

On Tuesday, Congress released its first list of 46 candidates.

In 2017 Himachal Pradesh elections, the BJP had won a clear majority securing 44 seats. The Congress won 21, Independents 2 seats, and one seat was won by CPI(M).

