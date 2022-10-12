Himachal Pradesh polls 2022: Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emerging CM face

Ahead of the upcoming Himachal Pradesh elections, three-time MLA from the Nadaun constituency Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is emerging as the chief ministerial face, according to The Indian Express. Sukhu is the head of the Congress’ election committee in the state and his ticket from Nadaun is nearly finalized.

Sukhu was elected as the Congress’ student wing NSUI state unit president in 1989, and for a decade between 1998-2008, he served as the president of the state youth Congress, as per IE. In 2008, he became the secretary of the Pradesh Congress Committee. Known for his popularity, the Nadaun native was made the party’s president in 2013.

The 58-year-old leader had contested his first Assembly election in 2003 from Nadaun, and won the seat in 2007 and 2017.

Sukhu now faces the challenge of winning the election amid the infighting going on in the party, which intensified following the death of party senior and longest-serving Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Virbadhra Singh.

Meanwhile, Congress on Saturday urged the Election Commission to immediately declare the election schedule for the polls, so that the model code of conduct comes into effect, and demanded a ban on ‘Amritmahotsav’ functions in the state, news agency PTI reported.