Himachal Pradesh Paonta Sahib Assembly Election Result 2022 Date: The Paonta Sahib constituency is one of the 68 Assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh. In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh elections, from the Bharatiya Janata Party Sukhram Chaudhary is the candidate, while Kirnesh Jung is the candidate from Congress and Manish Thakur is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party. Election for the Paonta Sahib constituency was held on November 12, and the counting of votes will take place on December 8, along with the results of the Gujarat Assembly.

The Paonta Sahib constituency (number 58) in Sirmaur district had registered a voter turnout of 75.6 per cent in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. A total of 55.74 lakh electorates were eligible to vote, including 1.86 lakh first-time voters and 1.22 lakh aged 80-plus.

In the 68-member Assembly, the ruling BJP has 45 MLAs, Congress 22 and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has one MLA.

Exit polls have predicted a tight contest between the BJP and the Congress in the state. According to the India Today – Axis My India exit poll survey, the BJP is predicted to win 24-34 seats, the Congress is predicted to secure 30-40 seats, AAP is projected to get zero seat, while for Others, it is predicted four-eight seats. According to the Times Now-ETG survey, BJP is predicted to get 32-40 seats, Congress 27-34 seats, and zero for AAP, while for Others 1-2 seats. The ABP-C Voter has projected 33-41 seats, 24-32 seats for the Congress, while News24-Today’s Chanakya has predicted 33 seats for BJP and the same for the Congress.

In the 2017 elections, Paonta Sahib was one of the 44 seats that was won by the BJP. Sukhram Chaudhary from the saffron party had won defeating Congress’ Kirnesh Jung by a huge margin of 12,619 votes. While Chaudhary got 36,011 votes, Jung got 23,392 votes.

The top three parties had secured 59.7 per cent, 38.8 per cent and 0.8 per cent respectively. A total of 98.5 per cent of the total votes were cast for the top two candidates.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh elections, Kirnesh Jung had contested as an Independent candidate and had won defeating BJP’s Sukhram Chaudhary by 790 votes.