Himachal Pradesh: Normal life disrupted after fresh spell of snowfall, rain

By: | Published: February 8, 2019 8:58 AM

Normal life was disrupted as several arterial roads were blocked and power supply was disrupted in many parts of the hill-state including capital Shimla and tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti.

Visuals from Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district after heavy snowfall in the region. (ANI)

The higher and mid hills of Himachal Pradesh received heavy snowfall while the lower hills and plains were lashed by heavy rain on Friday, the Meteorological department said.

State capital Shimla, Chamba, Kufri, Narkanda, Dalhousie, Manali, Mandi, Solan, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur received heavy snowfall from Thursday evening to Friday morning, the weatherman said.

Experiencing heavy snowfall for last two days, some parts of Lahaul and Spiti also witnessed avalanches.

On Thursday, a liquor vend was damaged due to an avalanche in Tindi area of the district, Udaipur SDM Subash Gautam said as he asked the locals to stay indoors.

All education institutions in Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu districts have been asked to remain shut on Friday, the local administration said.

The MeT department has forecast more snowfall in the higher and mid hills and rain in lower hills and plains on Friday as well.

