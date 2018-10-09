Himachal Pradesh: NGT asks petitioner to approach monitoring committee on illegal mining in Satluj river basin

A bench headed by Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore said a larger bench of the tribunal has already constituted a committee with detailed terms of reference which includes illegal mining activities in the Satluj river.

“Therefore, we direct the applicant to appear before the committee and participate in their meeting for his redressal,” the bench said. The committee was formed by the tribunal on July 24 which comprised noted environmental activist Balbir Singh Seechewal, representatives of the central and state pollution control boards.

“The Monitoring Committee must have one Engineer and one Scientist and also a Member of the state pollution control board and a nominee of the Urban Development of the State of Himachal Pradesh,” the bench had said. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Kullu resident Captain (retired) Hans Raj Singha alleging that three persons were carrying out mining without requisite permission in violation to Himachal Pradesh Minor Minerals (Concession) and Minerals (Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage) Rules, 2015.

The plea, filed through advocate Akash Vashishtha, has sought an independent enquiry and production of entire records besides levy of penalty on the violators. It alleged that the three persons were carrying out mining without mandatory environmental clearance and environment impact assessment.