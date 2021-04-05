Himachal Pradesh Municipal Elections 2021: Voting date, time, schedule, results — All you need to know

Elections for four municipal corporations and six Nagar Panchayats in Himachal Pradesh on April 7

Himachal Pradesh Municipal Election 2021 Voting and Results Date: Elections for four municipal corporations and six Nagar Panchayats in Himachal Pradesh will be held on April 7. Last month, the state election commission notified the schedule for the four municipal corporations — Dharamshala, Mandi, Palampur and Solan — and six panchayats — Ani, Chirgaon, Nerwa, Nirmand, Kandaghat and Amb Nagar.

Except Dharamshala, the four municipal corporations and the six nagar panchayats are newly created and will go to the elections for the first time. The Dharamshala municipal corporation was created by the Congress government in 2015. The state election commission began the process of holding the election on March 13.

Himachal Pradesh municipal corporation election schedule

The nomination papers for the election were filed from March 22 to 24. The scrutiny of the nomination papers was held on March 25 and the withdrawal of papers on March 27. In a notification issued on March 10, the commission had also notified the election programme for the conduct of elections of all the pradhans of development blocks Chopal and Tutu of district Shimla and Development Block Dharampur of district Mandi.

Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Polling Date

The polling will be held from 8 am to 4 pm on April 7 (Thursday).

Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Results

The counting of votes will take place at the municipal headquarters immediately after voting on April 7 (Thursday).

Himachal Pradesh municipal council and nagar panchayats election results

In January this year, the commission had conducted elections for 394 ward members in 29 municipal councils and 21 nagar panchayats. The commission, however, did not include newly created nagar panchayats in the election process. The election saw 69.30 per cent turnout with 2.06 lakh people exercising their rights. Highest turnout was recorded in Una at 76.20 per cent followed by Solan 71.90 per cent, Kangra 70.80 per cent, Bilaspur 70.20 per cent and Hamirpur 70.10 per cent. The lowest turnout was recorded in Shimla (62.40 per cent) and Mandi (63.50 percent).

Both the Congress and the BJP claimed victory in that election. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur thanked the voters for BJP’s “historic win”. Municipal and panchayat elections in the hill state are not held on party symbols but the candidates are backed by the parties. Himachal BJP president Suresh Kashyap claimed victory in around 75 per cent of councils and panchayats of the state while Congress state chief Kuldeep Singh Rathour claimed victory in 70 per cent of the civic bodies.