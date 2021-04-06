Himachal Pradesh Municipal Elections 2021: Voting and results tomorrow for Dharamshala, Palampur, Mandi, Solan municipal corporations, six Nagar Panchayats

Shimla Municipal Corporation has been excluded as elections were held in June 2017 for the corporation. (Representative Image)

Himachal Pradesh Municipal Election 2021 Voting and Results Date: Voting for the the much-awaited Municipal Corporation elections in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala, Palampur, Mandi and Solan will be held tomorrow, April 7, 2021. The elections for the six Nagar Panchayats – Chirgaon and Nerwa district Shimla, Ani and Nirmand district Kullu, Kandaghat district Solan and Amb district Una will also be held tomorrow. According to the Election Commission, the counting of votes will take place soon after the voting concludes. The voting will be held from 8 am and 4 pm and the counting of votes will start after 4 pm.

The filing of the nomination papers had already been completed by March 24. The nomination papers for the election were filed from March 22 to 24. The scrutiny of the nomination papers was held on March 25 and the withdrawal of papers on March 27.

Shimla Municipal Corporation has been excluded as elections were held in June 2017 for the corporation. Notably, the three urban municipal bodies – Palampur, Solan and Mandi have been formed by the incumbent BJP government and are going to polls for the first time.

The Election Commission had announced the poll schedule after the Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed a bill to amend HP Municipal Corporation Act, 1994 and Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Elections Rules, 2012 which paved the way for holding elections on party symbols. Earlier, municipal elections were fought without party symbols but political parties used to back candidates. This is the first time when the elections will be held on the party symbols for the municipal corporations.

The elections are also being seen as a litmus lest for Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Of the three new municipal corporations, Mandi comes under Thakur’s home district. This also makes the municipal elections a prestige contest for the ruling BJP in a direct contest with the Congress. Moreover, with the municipal election, the BJP also wants to test the waters before the 2022 Assembly elections in the state.