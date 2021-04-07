Himachal Pradesh Municipal Election 2021 LIVE: Polling for four corporations, six nagar panchayats begins; results at 4PM

Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation and Nagar Panchayat Elections 2021

Himachal Pradesh Municipal Election 2021 Polling Live Updates: Polling for four municipal corporations and six Nagar Panchayats in Himachal Pradesh has begun and will continue till 4pm. Immediately after polling concludes, counting of votes will be taken up and results will be declared the same day. On March 13, the state election commission had notified the schedule for the four municipal corporations — Dharamshala, Mandi, Palampur and Solan — and six panchayats — Ani, Chirgaon, Nerwa, Nirmand, Kandaghat and Amb Nagar.

Except Dharamshala, the four municipal corporations and the six nagar panchayats are newly created and are going to the polls for the first time. Dharamshala municipal corporation was created by the Congress government in 2015.

