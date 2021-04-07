Himachal Pradesh Municipal Election 2021 LIVE: Polling for four corporations, six nagar panchayats begins; results at 4PM

Himachal Pradesh Municipal Election 2021, Himachal Pradesh Local Body Election Polling Live: On March 13, the state election commission had notified the schedule for the four municipal corporations — Dharamshala, Mandi, Palampur and Solan — and six panchayats — Ani, Chirgaon, Nerwa, Nirmand, Kandaghat and Amb Nagar.
Polling for four municipal corporations and six Nagar Panchayats in Himachal Pradesh has begun and will continue till 4pm. Immediately after polling concludes, counting of votes will be taken up and results will be declared the same day.
Except Dharamshala, the four municipal corporations and the six nagar panchayats are newly created and are going to the polls for the first time. Dharamshala municipal corporation was created by the Congress government in 2015.
Himachal Pradesh Municipal Election 2021: The nomination papers for the election were filed from March 22 to 24. The scrutiny of the nomination papers was held on March 25 and the withdrawal of papers on March 27. In a notification issued on March 10, the commission had also notified the election programme for the conduct of elections of all the pradhans of development blocks Chopal and Tutu of district Shimla and Development Block Dharampur of district Mandi.
Himachal Pradesh Municipal Election 2021: The elections for four municipal corporations are being seen as a litmus test for Chief Minister Jairam Thakur ahead of the Assembly polls next year. How he performs in this election will give a indication of which way the wind is blowing in the hilly state. He became the chief minister in 2017.