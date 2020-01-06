Himachal Pradesh: Moderate intensity quake hits Shimla

Published: January 6, 2020 9:26:49 AM

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property.

quake, earthquakeThe quake’s epicentre was at a depth of 10 km north-east in Shimla district.

A moderate intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.6 shook Himachal Pradesh’s capital Shimla on Monday morning, the Meteorological Department said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property.

The quake’s epicentre was at a depth of 10 km north-east in Shimla district, the department said, adding that tremors were felt in and around the district at 5.18 am.

