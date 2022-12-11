Himachal Pradesh ministers list 2022: Full list of ministers in Sukwinder Singh Sukhu cabinet

Himachal Pradesh Assembly 2022 Minister List: Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, the Leader of Congress Legislature Party, will take oath as the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister on Sunday. Congress leader Mukesh Agnihotri will take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. The oath-taking ceremony will be held at the historic Ridge in Shimla.

Keeping with the Himachal political tradition of voting out incumbent governments every successive term, the grand old party wrested power from the BJP, winning 40 of the 68 Assembly seats in the polls that were held on November 12 and counting on December 8.

The oath-taking ceremony will take place in the presence of senior Congress leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. A few cabinet ministers are also likely to take the oath. The maximum number of cabinet ministers could be 12, including the CM. The cabinet expansion would likely take place later.

The names of Sukhu, and Agnihotri were announced by central observers Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bagheland former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and AICC in-charge of the state Rajeev Shukla after the CLP meeting on Saturday, in the presence of Pratibha Singh, state party president and wife of the former Chief Minister, Sukhu and Agnihotri.

The party’s choice of making Sukhu the CM is a major setback for Pratibha Singh, who had openly staked claim to the top post invoking the legacy of her late husband, five-time CM Virbhadra Singh. Meanwhile, Singh’s supporters had lodged a protest over the name of the 58-year-old Sukhu as the CM. However, she told reporters later that she accepted the decision of the party’s high command.

On Sunday morning, Himachal Pradesh CM designate Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu met Pratibha Singh at her residence. “She is the party’s state chief and we all work under her. I am here to extend an invite to her for the oath-taking ceremony,” he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.