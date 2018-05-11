​​​
Himachal Pradesh may get more thundershowers next week as the weather bureau here on Friday predicted that western disturbances will be active once again in the region.

By: | Shimla | Published: May 11, 2018 11:09 AM
People take a walk on a snow-covered road at Ridge in Shimla on Tuesday. Rains lashed mid and lower hills of Himachal Pradesh and the state's higher reaches witnessed snowfall. (PTI)

“Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely to occur at some places in the state between May 14 and 15 with the western disturbances affecting the Western Himalayas,” Manmohan Singh, the meteorological department director, told IANS.

Western disturbances are a storm system originating from the Mediterranean Sea and moving across the Afghanistan-Pakistan region.

Tourist towns of Shimla, Narkanda, Kufri, Kalpa, Kasauli, Chamba, Dharamsala, Palampur and Manali might get rains in the next few days.

“High-altitude areas of Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Kullu and Kinnaur districts may experience moderate snow,” a Met official said.

There has been no rain or snowfall across the state in the past 24 hours since Thursday.

Shimla recorded a low of 15.5 degrees Celsius, a rise from Thursday’s 12.5 degrees, while it was 3.3 degrees in Keylong, 7.6 degrees in Kalpa, 14.8 degrees in Dharamsala and 15.5 degrees in Dalhousie.

A day earlier, the state capital here saw a high of 23.5 degrees Celsius.

