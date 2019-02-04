Himachal Pradesh likely to witness heavy snowfall, rain in next 4 days

Dalhousie and Kufri recorded minimum temperatures of 4.2 degrees Celsius and 2.3 degrees Celsius, respectively, while Kinnaur’s Kalpa recorded a low of minus 5 degrees Celsius.

Himachal Pradesh is very likely to witness a fresh spell of snowfall in the high and mid hills, and rain in the low hills and plains from Monday night to Friday, the Meteorological Department (Met) here said. Stating that an active western disturbance is likely to affect the state from Monday night, the Met centre in Shimla issued a warning of heavy snowfall and rain for Wednesday and Friday.

The Met centre said heavy snowfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Kullu, Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti, Shimla, Kangra and Kinnaur districts on February 6 and very heavy rainfall are expected on February 7. Heavy rain is also very likely to occur at isolated places over the mid and the lower parts of the state on February 6 and 7, along with hailstorm, it added.

A significant fall in day and night temperatures will most probably occur during February 5 to 7. Roads in the districts of Chamba, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, Shimla and Kinnaur are likely to be blocked due to the snow, it added. The Kullu administration has urged tourists and people residing in high reaches to use utmost precaution.

In case of an emergency, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) may be contacted at 1077, Kullu Additional District Magistrate Akshay Sood said. On Monday, residents of the state got a slight relief from cold wave conditions as minimum temperatures increased by a few notches. Shimla registered a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius, the Met centre said.

Dalhousie and Kufri recorded minimum temperatures of 4.2 degrees Celsius and 2.3 degrees Celsius, respectively, while Kinnaur’s Kalpa recorded a low of minus 5 degrees Celsius. Lahaul and Spiti’s administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 13 degrees Celsius, the MeT department added.