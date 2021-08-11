Kinnaur Landslide LIVE: 2 dead, over 40 feared buried in Himachal tragedy; PM, Shah speak assure Centre’s help

Himachal Pradesh Landslide Live Updates (ANI Photo)

Kinnaur Himachal Pradesh Landslide LIVE Updates: At least two people died while over 40 others are feared trapped following a landslide in Himachal’s Pradesh Kinnaur on Wednesday. The State Emergency Operation Centre said that 10 people have been rescued so far and operations are currently underway, officials said. The ITBP said that around 200 personnel of three battalions were present at the spot and were waiting for the shooting stones to stop. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had also been called in. Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq told news agency PTI that several vehicles, including a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus carrying over 40 passengers, are buried under the debris. He said that the bus was on its way from Reckong Peo in Kinnaur to Shimla. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the chief minister and assured all possible help from the Centre.

