  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Kinnaur Landslide LIVE 2 dead over 40 feared buried in Himachal tragedy PM Shah speak assure Centre’s help

Kinnaur Landslide LIVE: 2 dead, over 40 feared buried in Himachal tragedy; PM, Shah speak assure Centre’s help

By: |
Updated: August 11, 2021 4:36:35 pm

Himachal Pradesh Kinnaur landslide Live Updates: At least one person died while over 40 others are feared trapped following a landslide in Himachal's Pradesh Kinnaur on Wednesday.

Himachal Pradesh Landslide Live Updates (ANI Photo)

Kinnaur Himachal Pradesh Landslide LIVE Updates: At least two people died while over 40 others are feared trapped following a landslide in Himachal’s Pradesh Kinnaur on Wednesday. The State Emergency Operation Centre said that 10 people have been rescued so far and operations are currently underway, officials said. The ITBP said that around 200 personnel of three battalions were present at the spot and were waiting for the shooting stones to stop. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had also been called in. Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq told news agency PTI that several vehicles, including a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus carrying over 40 passengers, are buried under the debris. He said that the bus was on its way from Reckong Peo in Kinnaur to Shimla. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the chief minister and assured all possible help from the Centre.

Read More

Live Blog

Himachal Pradesh Landslide Live News Update, Himachal News Today, Himachal Pradesh News, Himachal Landslide News, Himachal Landslide Kinnaur, Himachal Landslide Latest News, Himachal Pradesh Landslide 2021 Live, Himachal Pradesh Landslide Latest News

Highlights

    16:08 (IST)11 Aug 2021
    Himachal Pradesh Landslide Live Updates: 10 people rescued, 2 dead

    A total of 10 people have been rescued safely from the landslide site in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. Two people have been found dead: State Emergency Operation Centre

    16:04 (IST)11 Aug 2021
    Himachal Pradesh Landslide Live Updates: Driver, conductor of bus injured

    CM Jairam Thakur said the driver and the conductor have sustained injuries and they are not in a position to tell the exact number of the passengers who were on the bus.

    15:59 (IST)11 Aug 2021
    Himachal Pradesh Landslide Live Updates: ITBP personnel rescue a man trapped in debris
    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
    15:49 (IST)11 Aug 2021
    Himachal Pradesh Landslide Live Updates: PM Modi, Amit Shah speak with CM Jairam Thakur

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur regarding the landslide in Kinnaur. “PM assured all possible support in the ongoing rescue operations,” the PMO said in a tweet. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to Thakur, and assured of all help from the Centre.

    15:35 (IST)11 Aug 2021
    Himachal Pradesh Landslide Live Updates
    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
    15:34 (IST)11 Aug 2021
    Himachal Pradesh Landslide Live Updates: Rescue ops underway

    Around 200 jawans of 3 battalions of ITBP are the spot where landslide is happening. The teams are waiting for more than one hour for the shooting stones to stop. It is believed that around 40 people are trapped. The area is currently very dangerous: ITBP Spokesperson Vivek Pandy

    15:32 (IST)11 Aug 2021
    Himachal Pradesh Landslide Live Updates: Army, NDRF called in

    The Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local rescue teams have been called in for the rescue work.

    In July as well, a major landslide took place near Batsari in the tribal district of Kinnaur in which nine tourists were crushed under massive boulders. Among them were a doctor from Jaipur who was going to Spiti to celebrate her birthday. 
    Himachal Pradesh
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Boycott Census 2021 if caste data not included: Lalu Yadav’s appeal to minorities, Dalits, OBCs
    2‘No middlemen needed’: Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘faceless services’ in Delhi ahead of MCD polls
    3Anshu Prakash assault case: PM Modi, BJP fear Arvind Kejriwal, says Manish Sisodia as Delhi court acquits Delhi CM