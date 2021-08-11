Kinnaur Landslide LIVE: 2 dead, over 40 feared buried in Himachal tragedy; PM, Shah speak assure Centre’s help

Kinnaur Himachal Pradesh Landslide LIVE Updates: At least two people died while over 40 others are feared trapped following a landslide in Himachal’s Pradesh Kinnaur on Wednesday. The State Emergency Operation Centre said that 10 people have been rescued so far and operations are currently underway, officials said. The ITBP said that around 200 personnel of three battalions were present at the spot and were waiting for the shooting stones to stop. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had also been called in. Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq told news agency PTI that several vehicles, including a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus carrying over 40 passengers, are buried under the debris. He said that the bus was on its way from Reckong Peo in Kinnaur to Shimla. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the chief minister and assured all possible help from the Centre.
Highlights
A total of 10 people have been rescued safely from the landslide site in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. Two people have been found dead: State Emergency Operation Centre
CM Jairam Thakur said the driver and the conductor have sustained injuries and they are not in a position to tell the exact number of the passengers who were on the bus.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur regarding the landslide in Kinnaur. “PM assured all possible support in the ongoing rescue operations,” the PMO said in a tweet. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to Thakur, and assured of all help from the Centre.
Around 200 jawans of 3 battalions of ITBP are the spot where landslide is happening. The teams are waiting for more than one hour for the shooting stones to stop. It is believed that around 40 people are trapped. The area is currently very dangerous: ITBP Spokesperson Vivek Pandy
The Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local rescue teams have been called in for the rescue work.