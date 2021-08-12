Kinnaur Landslide: Wreckage of HRTC bus found, recovery of three more bodies take death toll to 13

Himachal Pradesh Landslide: Ten bodies were recovered on Wednesday, while 13 others were rescued with injuries. Several others are still feared trapped under the debris. (ANI Photo)

Himachal Pradesh Kinnaur Landslide: With the rescue teams recovering three more bodies from the landslide site in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur this morning, the death toll in the tragic incident rose to 13. Several others are still feared trapped under the debris, officials said.

According to a state disaster management official, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police found the wreckage of the ill-fated Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus at approximately 500 meters below the road and 200 meters above Sutlej river bed.

The HRTC bus was on its way from Reckong Peo to Haridwar via Shimla, was hit by the boulders after a landslide around Wednesday noon near Chaura village on National Highway-5 in Nigulsari area of Nichar tehsil.

State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said that the bus was found in a badly damaged condition. He added that another vehicle, a Bolero, was still trapped under the rubble and efforts were underway to ensure there were no bodies trapped in it.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) engaged in search and rescue operation at Kinnaur landslide site in Himachal Pradesh Death toll in the incident is 13 pic.twitter.com/f0gRZtxfDD — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021

The rescue work is being carried out jointly by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the members of local police and home guards.

Ten bodies were recovered on Wednesday, while 13 others were rescued with injuries. Eight of the dead were found trapped in a Tata Sumo taxi during the search and rescue operation on Wednesday.

Early reports said there could be up to 40 people in the state-run bus. Earlier, the Bhawanagar station house officer (SHO) said around 25 to 30 were trapped under the debris.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Wednesday to take stock of the situation and assured all possible help from the Centre.

Earlier on July 25, nine people were killed and three others injured in multiple landslides near Batseri in Kinnaur district.

Similarly on July 27, at least eight people died, two were injured and two went missing in flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Lahaul-Spiti district.

Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur had informed the state Assembly on August 4 that 218 people died and 12 went missing in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon season.