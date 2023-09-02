scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Himachal Pradesh imposes 2-week ban on hill cutting, fresh building permissions

The order shall come into force with immediate effect and violations will be dealt in accordance with law.

Written by Jigyasu joshi
himachal pradesh, himachal rains, himachal floods, himachal land rules, himachal authority
So far, 257 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the state since the onset of monsoon on June 24. (Image/PTI)

Hill cutting for any kind of private development and construction activity except for rebuilding disaster-affected buildings and roads have been banned in Himachal Pradesh for two weeks up to September 16, a spokesperson of the state government said here on Saturday.

Besides, fresh permission for planning and building construction has also been banned for commercial or tourism units in Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Solan and Chamba districts for two weeks.

Also Read

The spokesperson said during the ongoing monsoon season, unprecedented environmental disruptions, including catastrophic landslides, land subsidence, river-bank failures and severe erosion, have been witnessed across the state, leading to the tragic loss of lives and properties.

Also Read

He said the decision has been taken to ensure utmost safety for human lives, habitations, infrastructure and to preserve the fragile ecological environment of the hill state.

The order shall come into force with immediate effect and violations will be dealt in accordance with law, the spokesperson added.

Also Read

So far, 257 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the state since the onset of monsoon on June 24. Himachal Pradesh has also suffered losses of Rs 8,663 crore, according to the state emergency operation centre.

However, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said the state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore as estimates are still pouring in.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 02-09-2023 at 21:49 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS