Himachal Pradesh: IMD issues a 48-hour ‘Red’ alert in 7 districts for heavy rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for seven districts and an orange alert for three districts in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rainfall. The alerts are in effect for the next 48 hours, with concerns about flash floods and landslides in the state.

Districts on red alert

According to IMD HP Deputy Director Bui Lal, the red alert has been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Una, Hamirpur, and Bilaspur districts, while Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur districts are under an orange alert.

Lahaul and Spiti districts have been issued a yellow alert. The IMD has also shared its forecast with the state government, warning about the potential for flash floods, landslides, and disruptions in water and electricity supply.

Rains causing havoc

The continuous rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has already caused roadblocks and infrastructure damage. In the Khera district, a tree fell on National Highway 105 between Manpura and Nalagarh, temporarily halting vehicular movement. However, officials were able to clear the road and restore traffic flow. Additionally, a railway track between Koti railway station and Sanwara railway station had to be closed due to floods caused by heavy rains in Shimla.

The southwest monsoon arrived in Himachal Pradesh on June 24, and since then, the state has experienced significant rainfall. The IMD’s alerts serve as a warning to residents and authorities to be prepared for potential hazards caused by the heavy downpour.

The state government and relevant agencies are closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures to ensure the safety of residents and minimize the impact of the rainfall.

