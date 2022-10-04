Himachal Pradesh govt withdraws controversial order requiring journalists to provide ‘character certificate’ to attend PM event

The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday withdrew its controversial order that mandated the “character verification” of journalists covering Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s rally in Bilaspur district on Wednesday.

Withdrawing the contentious order, the government said that the circular regarding the requirement of certification of antecedent for covering PM events in Bilaspur tomorrow stands withdrawn and all press persons recommended by the state DPR and DPRO are welcome to cover the event.

“All journalists are most welcome to cover Hon’ble Prime Minister’s visit to Himachal Pradesh on October 5th. Himachal Pradesh Police will facilitate their coverage. Any inconvenience is regretted,” Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, Sanjay Kundu said in a tweet.

In a letter dated September 29 to the district administration, the Bilaspur criminal investigation department had sought the ‘character verification’ of all press correspondents, photographers and videographers intending to cover the prime minister’s rally. The letter said that the verification needs to be submitted to the CID office by October 1. “Their access to the rally or meeting will be decided by this (CID) office,” the letter read.

On Tuesday, a letter issued by the Superintendent of Police, Bilaspur, expressed regret at the issue of the earlier order and said it has been withdrawn.

“It is regretted that above letter (dated September 29) was inadvertently issued by this office. The above letter stands withdrawn,” the letter read.

The letter further said that all press correspondents, photographers and videographers, team of Doordarshan Kendra, AIR are welcome and the police administration will facilitate their coverage.

“It is also informed that the passes will be issued to all those recommended by DPR and DPRO,” the letter added. The U-turn comes after criticism of the move on social media.

The Prime Minister will visit poll-bound Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday where he will address a public rally at Luhnu Ground, Bilaspur and also inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).