Himachal Pradesh government set to scrap semester system in undergraduate courses

HP government set to scrap semester system in undergraduate courses. (Image: ANI)

The Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday decided to discontinue the semester system in undergraduate courses and re-establish the annual examination system from the coming session under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). The government also decided to start nursery classes in 3,000 schools from the current year. The move is aimed at qualitative improvement in the education sector in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla yesterday, state Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said that the decision was taken after it was found that semester examinations were not suitable due to the topography and demographic variations. He also added that the decision was taken after a review committee headed by former Vice-Chancellor Sunil Gupta had recommended for the scrapping of the existing system that started in 2013.

The party in its manifesto on the eve of 2017 Himachal Pradesh assembly election had said that semester system would be scrapped if voted to power. “The BJP had stated in its vision document released on the eve of assembly elections in 2017 that after being voted to power, semester system would be scrapped and we have fulfilled our promise,” Bhardwaj told The Tribune.

Education Minister also added that vocational courses would be started in 23 more schools. Currently, around 20 schools offered vocational courses. The minister further said that all schools would be equipped with library facilities. He also announced setting up of a committee to check the reasons behind shifting of students from government to private schools.

Providing details on the expenditure of grant, the Minister said that Information and Community Technology (ICT) facility will be established in 125 schools in the first phase while 613 would be connected to ICT through satellite.

The minister also added that the central government had cherished state government schemes like – “Bag-free day, Akhand Shiksha Jyoti and Mere school se Nikle Moti”. He added that the state government is also reviewing the fee hiked by private schools and universities.