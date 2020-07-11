  • MORE MARKET STATS

Himachal Pradesh government considering proposal to hike bus fares

By: |
Published: July 11, 2020 1:57 PM

The government has allowed the movement of non-AC buses within the state while retaining curbs on the interstate bus travel.

Himachal Pradesh government, bus fares in Himachal Pradesh government, Govind Singh Thakur, HRTC, HRTC bus fare hike, latest news on shimlaIn the air-conditioned buses, the fare was hiked to Rs 2.74 from Rs 2.20 per km (24.44 per cent increase) in the plain areas, and Rs 3.62 from Rs 3 per km (20.69 per cent increase) in the hilly areas

Bus fares in Himachal Pradesh may go up soon as the state government is considering a proposal in this regard, Transport Minister Govind Singh Thakur said on Saturday. A final decision is, however, yet to be taken, he told PTI. Bus service within the state resumed on June 1 after a gap of over two months. It was suspended on March 22 as the state went into a lockdown to check the coronavirus spread.

The government has allowed the movement of non-AC buses within the state while retaining curbs on the interstate bus travel. While the state government-run Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) is running its buses within the state, private bus operators have stopped services and demanded a fare hike.

Related News

According to them, it is not economically viable for them to run buses with 60 per cent capacity as has been fixed by the government to the check spread of coronavirus. Further the rate of diesel has gone up, they added.

Meanwhile, the general secretary of the Private Bus Operators Association, Ramesh Kamal, said the transport minister assured them that a decision on hiking bus fares would be taken in the next cabinet meeting Bus fares were hiked in the state by around 25 per cent two years ago.

The fare of ordinary buses was then hiked to Rs 1.12 from 90 paise per kilometre (24.44 per cent increase) in the plains and Rs 1.75 from Rs 1.45 per km (20.69 per cent increase) in the hills.

Similarly, the fare of deluxe buses was hiked to Rs 1.37 from Rs 1.10 per km (24.44 per cent increase) in the plains, and Rs 2.17 from Rs 1.80 per km (20.69 per cent increase) in the hilly areas.

In the air-conditioned buses, the fare was hiked to Rs 2.74 from Rs 2.20 per km (24.44 per cent increase) in the plain areas, and Rs 3.62 from Rs 3 per km (20.69 per cent increase) in the hilly areas The minimum bus fare was then fixed at Rs 6.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Himachal Pradesh government considering proposal to hike bus fares
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Gangster Vikas Dubey faced 61 FIRs – 8 of murders involving at least 15 killings: Police document
2Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot asked to record statement over bid to ‘topple’ Congress government
3Vikas Dubey deserved this fate, slain gangster’s wife opens up on encounter