Himachal Pradesh flash floods: IAF deploys MLH class helicopter to rescue people stranded in Kullu; see PICS

According to the IAF, the helicopter and its crew have been instructed to wait at Bhuntar airstrip should any other rescue is required.

With Beas river swelling, small islets were formed in the river, leaving people stranded, Indian Air Force (IAF) launched a rescue mission at the request of the state government of Himachal Pradesh.

On Sunday, one MLH class of helicopter was launched from the `Mighty Armour’ unit of Western Air Command, based at Sarsawa. The helicopter was piloted by Squadron Leader Vipul Gupta with Sqn Ldr Dhiman as the co-pilot. The helicopter reached the spot and found 19 people stranded on an islet.

The pilot brought the helicopter to a low hover and the crew helped the stranded people into the aircraft. They were then flown to the local airfield of Bhuntar.

On Monday, September 24, two youth were spotted on another small strip of land in the river. The helicopter, which was available at Bhuntar was launched and these two people were winched up since there was no place for the helicopter to land.

According to said Squadron Leader Vipul Gupta, “Today restricted space, high winds speed, High tension cables and tall trees precluded the chance of landing hence we had to winch the two people. All rescued were reported to be safe and fine. We are on standby for any further requirements” said Squadron Leader Vipul Gupta.