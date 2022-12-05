Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2022: All eyes on Dec 8 as surveys throw mixed results

The exit poll results for the Himachal Pradesh have been announced. Multiple polls showed a neck-and-neck race between the BJP and the Congress. Let’s dive into these predictions and give you a quick round-up of all the polls:

India Today- Axis My India:

According to this poll by India Today, BJP and Congress seem to be in a neck-and-neck race. BJP could end up between 24-34 seats in Himachal Pradesh, and Congress could end up between 30-40 seats. The poll also predicted 4-8 seats for others.

Republic TV Exit Poll result:

According to Republic exit poll, it looks like the BJP will retain its rule in Himachal Pradesh. The first projections show that BJP will likely win on 34 to 39 seats in the state assembly election while the Congress may claim victory on 28 to 33 assembly seats.

P-Marq Projection

P-Marq showed an edge to BJP with 37 seats with Congress probably claiming victory at 30 seats. The poll showed AAP with just one seat.

NewsX Exit Poll

The NewsX exit poll too has predicted BJP’s win in Himachal Pradesh. It showed the BJP winning 32-40 seats, while the Congress may get 27-34. This poll, too, showed AAP at 0 seats.

BARC Exit Poll

The exit poll held by BARC has also predicted BJP’s win in Himachal Pradesh. Here is a breakdown of the results:

BJP: 35-40

INC: 20-25

AAP: 0-3

Oth: 1-5

Times Now Navbharat ETG Exit Poll

The poll showed that the BJP will retain majority in Himachal Pradesh with 38 seats. The majority mark for the state Assembly is 35. Congress is expected to get 28 seats while new entrant Aam Aadmi Party showed no seats. Others are likely to get 2 seats.