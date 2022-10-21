Himachal Pradesh Elections: Congress releases second list of 17 candidates, 63 candidates named so far

The Congress party Thursday released its second list of 17 candidates for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh elections. Polling in the hill state will take place on November 12 and counting will be held on December 8. With the latest list, the Congress has so far released the names of 63 candidates.

The party has fielded former minister Thakur Singh Bharmouri from SC-reserved Bharmour seat and Harish Janartha from the Shimla assembly constituency.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: Congress releases first list of 46 candidates in 68-member Assembly

Malender Rajan has been fielded from Indora -SC seat, while Bansi Lal Kaushal has been nominated from Anni. Bumber Thakur will contest from the Bilaspur Assembly seat, while Harish Janartha has been fielded from the Shimla seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh elections.

From Dharampur seat, Chandershekhar has been nominated, and from Nalagarh seat, Hardeep Singh Bawa is the Congress candidate.

On Tuesday, Congress had released a list of 46 candidates for the 68-member Himachal Assembly.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh polls: BJP releases names of 62 candidates for Nov 12 elections

The last day of withdrawal of nomination is October 29, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had said.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 43 members, and Congress 22, in the Himachal assembly.