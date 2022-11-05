Himachal Pradesh Elections: Congress releases party manifesto; promises free electricity, employment

The Congress on Saturday released its manifesto for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh elections that is scheduled to be held in November. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupel Baghel was present at the event.

Congress promised to implement the old pension scheme, employment to five lakh youth, Rs 1,500 for women in each constituency. Along with these, the Opposition party in the state has also promised up to 300 units free electricity, mobile clinics and free treatment, four english-medium schools in each constituency, among others.

The party also announced a start-up fund of Rs 680 crore in the state for the 68-member Assembly.

Others present at the party’s poll manifesto release included AICC in-charge for Himachal Rajeev Shukla, Himachal Congress president Pratibha Virbhadra Singh, former PCC chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and AICC secretaries Tejinder Pal Bittu and Manish Chatrath, Congress spokesperson Alka Lamba.

Party’s poll manifesto committee chairman Dhani Ram Shandil said the BJP has failed to live up to the expectations of people and not fulfilled the promises made five years ago.

Election in the state is due on November 12 and counting of votes will be on December 8.

The Congress is banking on the anti-incumbency factor and urged voters not to re-elect the BJP in the state. In the last Assembly elections in the state, the BJP secured 44 seats, Congress won 21, and two seats were won by Independents, and one by Communist Party of India (Marxist).