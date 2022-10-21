Himachal Pradesh elections: BJP releases final list of candidates for 68-member Assembly

The BJP on Thursday announced candidates for the remaining six seats for Himachal Pradesh elections scheduled for November 12. With the final list released today, the party has announced the names of candidates for all the 68 Assembly constituencies.

On Monday, the party had announced the names of 62 candidates for the elections scheduled to be held on November 12.

Out of the six candidates, the BJP has renominated two, interchanged seats between two and brought in two new faces. Maheshwar Singh from Kullu and Ramkumar from Haroli have been renominated, while seats of Ramesh Dhawala and Ravinder Singh Ravi have been interchanged, reported news agency PTI.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh polls: BJP releases names of 62 candidates for Nov 12 elections

Dhawala has been fielded from Dehra and Ravi from Jawalamukhi. Prem Singh Dharik has been replaced with Kaul Negi for Rampur constituency while Maya Sharma has been fielded in place of Baldev Sharma in Barsar.

The BJP has 43 and Congress has 22 members in the Assembly, while there are two Independents and one from Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, whose name featured in the first list, filed his nomination from the Seraj Assembly constituency in Mandi district on Wednesday. A five-time MLA from Seraj, Thakur has been winning the elections from the seat since 1998.

Interestingly, Himachal Pradesh has a trend of getting one party in power for a term and another in the next term, and the ruling BJP is aiming to reverse the trend.

The last date for filing of nominations is October 25, and papers will be scrutinised on October 27. The last date of withdrawal of nomination is October 29.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: Full list of BJP candidates and their constituencies

Voting in the hill-state will take place in a single phase on November 12 and counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.