Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: PM Modi’s convoy stops to allow ambulance to pass in Kangra — Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is addressing political rallies in Himachal Pradesh ahead of the Assembly polls, on Wednesday stopped his convoy in order to let an ambulance pass in Kangra’s Chambi.



In a video shared by BJP, PM Modi’s cavalcade is seen halting to make way for an ambulance. As the ambulance speeds past PM Modi’s convoy, he is seen waving at several people gathered there to catch a glimpse. The traffic police signaled PM Modi’s convoy to move as the ambulance left.

Kangra assumes huge importance as it houses the maximum number of seats in the Himachal assembly. With reports of infighting and discontent both within the BJP and the Congress camps over ticket distribution, the district, which decides the fate of political parties, hangs in balance.

With campaigning getting heated up in the district where Priyanka Gandhi had addressed several rallies earlier, PM Modi attacked the Congress both in Kangra and Sujanpur, accusing it of breaking people’s trust during the UPA regime. Saying that Congress was against development, PM Modi said that the party had tried to stall the state’s progress till 2017 before it lost to BJP.



Highlighting the importance of national security, PM Modi, addressing the rally, claimed that Congress “disrespected” the Indian army chief and compared “soldiers to goons”. PM Modi attacked the Congress for questioning the surgical strikes on terror outfits conducted by the Indian army in a bid to foil future infiltration plans.



PM Modi warned that if Congress was voted to power, the state would fall backwards, adding that the people in the hill state have already decided to bring BJP back to power once again. Pointing at the two states governed by Congress, PM Modi asked if there were any news of development coming out of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

The only reports one would hear from the states are about infighting within their party, PM Modi said, adding that it is only BJP which is voted back to power in states as people have come to acknowledge the party’s pro-poor and pro-development policies.