Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: PM Modi makes strong pitch for ‘double engine sarkar’ as campaign enters final leg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took over the reins of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign in the hill state where the polls are due three days from now. Making a strong pitch for the BJP’s return to power, the PM linked the Congress with “instability, corruption and scams” as he sought votes for the BJP for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh elections.

Addressing a rally in Kangra district, which has the largest number of Assembly seats in the state, and later in Sujanpur, the PM said the state needs a strong and stable “double engine” government. Election to the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held on November 12 and counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

Targeting the Congress government, PM Modi accused the party of “betraying” the state when it was in power at the Centre, and called it an “enemy of development”. The PM claimed that the Congress had earlier obstructed work after he became the PM, while it was in power in the state till 2017.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: Full list of candidates of AAP, BJP and Congress and constituencies

The PM, in his speech, also accused the Congress of “insulting” the Army chief, adding that the party had raised questions on surgical strikes, which had targeted terror camps in Pakistan. He said for the BJP, the security of the country and its soldiers is the most important.

PM Modi also said that the party is in power in only two states, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, and asked people if they have ever heard of them making news for development. It is the reports of internal feuds of the grand-old party which come out from there, he added.

Citing examples of West Benal, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, the PM said that the Congress party is facing the ire of the electorate, as people have not elected it to power in the states for decades after defeating it.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: Full list of BJP candidates and their constituencies

The BJP is identified by people with good governance and pro-poor policies, and this is the reason why the party is elected in several states, the PM said, ading that other political parties are still rooted in family rule and vote bank politics.