Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: Opinion polls predict tight race between BJP and Congress, AAP may draw a blank

Three days ahead of voting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, two separate pre-poll surveys have signalled a mouth-watering contest between the Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the hill state. While both surveys predict a victory for the BJP in a state that has never voted a government back to power in three decades, the predicted vote share difference between the two parties could swing the battle either way.

As per the opinion polls aired on Wednesday, debutante Aam Aadmi Party may fall way short of its expectations and may end up with zero or no seats at all in the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Elections.

The ABP-C Voter opinion poll predicts a close contest between BJP and the Congress. The survey predicts 31-39 seats for the BJP, 29-37 seats for the Congress. As per the survey, new entrant AAP is likely get to settle for zero to one seat in the Himachal Pradesh polls while others may win up to three seats.

Also Read: BJP releases first list of candidates for Gujarat Elections 2022: Check full list

The pre-poll vote share predictions also suggest that the Congress and the BJP neck and neck in the contest, with BJP slated to receive 44.8 per cent votes, while 44.2 per cent votes may go to the Congress. The AAP is likely to get 3.3 per cent vote share, according to the ABP-CVoter opinion poll.

The Republic-P-MARQ opinion poll, on the other hand, has given a clear majority to the BJP with 37-45 seats, while the Congress is predicted to win 22-28 seats, and AAP is expected to settle at anywhere between 0-1 seat. Independents and Others may win 1-4 seats.

In terms of vote share, the BJP is expected to bag 45.2 per cent votes, while Congress may receive 40.1 per cent votes, and AAP with 5.1 per cent in Himachal Pradesh, according to the P-MARQ opinion poll.

In the electoral contest between the BJP and the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed four rallies in the state and has pitched for a re-election of the “double-engine” government. The Congress, on the other hand, is taking on the BJP over development issues in the state. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have been campaigning in the state.

Also Read: Gujarat Elections 2022: Can Modi factor guide BJP to another term in power?

Elections to the 68-member Assembly will be held in a single-phase on November 12, and counting of votes will be on December 8. A total of 412 candidates are in fray.