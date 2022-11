Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: Full list of BJP, Congress, AAP, CPI(M) candidates and their constituencies

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 Candidate and Constituency List: The hill state will witness a contest between three primary parties — the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and debutante Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) — as 56 lakh eligible voters step out to vote starting 8 AM tomorrow.

The results of the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be announced on December 8. In the final leg of campaigning, the state saw several high-profile leaders make a beeline to the state with tall promises ranging from implementation of the uniform civil code by the BJP to restoration of the old pension scheme by Congress.

The BJP, which is hoping to reverse the trend and return to power for a second successive term in the Chief Minister Jairam Thakur-led state, scored on bringing in the big names, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who visited twice and addressed a series of rallies, Home minister Amit Shah, and national president JP Nadda, among others.

For the Congress party, despite the absence of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi who is rallying for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made up for him to a certain extent. Her last rally was held in Sirmour, just hours before the campaigning ended at 5 pm on Thursday as per the EC’s mandate. The AAP, which seems more focused on the Gujarat polls, the results for which will be declared on the same day as Himachal Pradesh on December 8, ran a low-key campaign in the state. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal took part in just one roadshow after the model code of conduct came into effect ahead of the November 12 poll.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury addressed a rally on Wednesday in Shimla for its candidate Tikender Panwar, and CPI(M)’s politburo member Brinda Karat also held a road show to campaign for its candidate in the Kasumpti segment. The party will contest 11 seats in the 68-member Assembly.

Himachal Pradesh has alternated between Congress and the BJP in every election since 1982.

Full list of BJP, Congress, AAP, CPI-M candidates and their constituencies: Here’s the final list of candidates in the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly:

1.Seraj – Jai Ram Thakur (BJP) vs Chetram Thakur (Congress) vs Gita Nand Thakur (AAP) vs Mahender Rana (CPM)

2.Churah (SC) – Hans Raj (BJP) vs Yashwant Singh Khanna (Congress) vs Nand Kumar Jaryal (AAP)

3.Bharmour (ST) – Janak Raj (BJP) vs Thakur Singh Bharmouri (Congress) vs Parkash Chand Bhardwaj (AAP)

4.Chamba – Indira Kapoor (BJP) vs Neeraj Nayyar (Congress) vs Shashi Kant (AAP)

5.Dalhousie – DS Thakur (BJP) vs Asha Kumari (Congress) vs Manish Sareen (AAP)

6.Bhattiyat – Bikram Jaryal (BJP) vs Kuldip Singh Pathania (Congress) vs Naresh Kumar (Kuku Thakur) (AAP)

7.Nurpur – Ranveer Singh (Nikka) (BJP) vs Ajay Mahajan (Congress) vs Manisha Kumari (AAP)

8.Indora (SC) – Reeta Dhiman (BJP) vs Malender Rajan (Congress) vs Jagdish Bagga (AAP)

9.Fatehpur – Rakesh Pathania (BJP) vs Bhawani Singh Pathania (Congress) vs Rajan Sushant (AAP)

10.Jawali – Sanjay Guleriya (BJP) vs Chander Kumar (Congress) vs Baldev Raj (AAP)

11.Jaswan-Pragpur – Bikram Thakur (BJP) vs Surinder Singh Mankotia (Congress) vs Sahil Chauhan (AAP)

12.Jaisinghpur (SC) – Ravinder Dhiman (BJP) vs Yadvinder Goma (Congress) vs Santosh Kumar (AAP)

13.Sullah – Vipin Singh Parmar (BJP) vs Jagdish Sapehia (Congress) vs Ravinder Singh Ravi (AAP)

14.Nagrota – Arun Kumar Mehra (Kuka) vs Raghubir Singh Bali (Congress) vs Umakant Dogra (AAP)

15.Kangra – Pawan Kajal (BJP) vs Surender Singh Kaku (Congress) vs Rajkumar Jaswal (AAP)

16.Shahpur – Sarveen Choudhary (BJP) vs Kewal Singh Pathania (Congress) vs Abhishek Thakur (AAP)

17.Dharamshala – Rakesh Chaudhary (BJP) vs Sudhir Sharma (Congress) vs Kulwant Rana (AAP)

18.Palampur – Trilok Kapoor (BJP) vs Ashish Butail (Congress) vs Sanjay Bharadwaj (AAP)

19.Bajinath (SC) – Mulkhraj Premi (BJP) vs Kishori Lal (Congress) vs Pramod Chand (AAP)

20.Lahaul & Spiti (ST) – Ramlal Markandey (BJP) vs Ravi Thakur (Congress) vs Sudershan Jaspa (AAP)

21.Manali – Govind Singh Thakur (BJP) vs Bhuvneshwar Gaur (Congress) vs Anurag Prarthi (AAP)

22.Banjar – Surendra Shourie (BJP) vs Khimi Ram (Congress) vs Neeraj Saini (AAP)

23.Anni (SC) – Lokendra Kumar (BJP) vs Bansi Lal Kaushal (Congress) vs Inder Paul (AAP) vs Devki Nand (CPM)

24.Sundernagar – Rakesh Jamwal (BJP) vs Sohan Lal Thakur (Congress) vs Pooja Thakur (AAP)

25.Nachan (SC) – Vinod Kumar (BJP) vs Naresh Kumar (Congress) vs Jabna Chauhan (AAP)

26.Darang – Puran Chand Thakur (BJP) vs Kaul Singh Thakur (Congress) vs Sunita Thakur (AAP)

27.Jogindernagar – Prakash Rana (BJP) vs Surendra Pal Thakur (Congress) vs Ravider Paul Singh (AAP) vs Kushal Bhardwaj (CPM)

28.Dharampur – Rajat Thakur (BJP) vs Chandrashekhar (Congress) vs Rakesh Mandotra (AAP)

29.Mandi – Anil Sharma (BJP) vs Champa Thakur (Congress) vs Shyam Lal (AAP)

30.Balh (SC) – Indra Singh Gandhi (BJP) vs Prakash Chaudhary (Congress) vs Tara Chand Bhatia (AAP)

31.Sarkaghat – Daleep Thakur (BJP) vs Pawan Kumar (Congress) vs Dhameshwar Ram (AAP)

32.Bhoranj (SC) – Dr. Anil Dhiman (BJP) vs Suresh Kumar (Congress) vs Rajni Kaushal (AAP)

33.Sujanpur – Capt. (Retd.) Ranjeet Singh (BJP) vs Rajinder Singh Rana (Congress) vs Anil Rana (AAP)

34.Hamirpur – Narender Thakur (BJP) vs Dr Pushpendra Verma (Congress) vs Sushil Kumar Surroch (AAP) vs Kashmir Singh Thakur (CPM)

35.Nadaun – Vijay Agnihotri (BJP) vs Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu (Congress) vs Shanky Thukral (AAP)

36.Chintpurni (SC) – Balbir Singh Chaudhary (BJP) vs Sudarshan Singh Babloo (Congress) vs Ram Paul (AAP)

37.Gagret – Rajesh Thakur (BJP) vs Chaitanya Sharma (Congress) vs Manohar Dadwal (AAP)

38.Una – Satpal Singh Satti (BJP) vs Satpal Raizada (Congress) vs Rajiv Gautam (AAP)

39.Kutlehar – Virender Kanwar (BJP) vs Devender Kumar Bhutto (Congress) vs Anil Mankotiya (AAP)

40.Jhanduta (SC) – JR Katwal (BJP) vs Vivek Kumar (Congress) vs Sudhir Suman (AAP)

41.Ghumarwin – Rajinder Garg (BJP) vs Rajesh Dharmani (Congress) vs Rakesh Chopra (AAP)

42.Bilaspur – Trilok Jamwal (BJP) vs Bumber Thakur (Congress) vs Amar Singh Chaudhary (AAP)

43.Sri Naina Deviji – Randhir Sharma (BJP) vs Ram Lal Thakur (Congress) vs Narender Thakur (AAP)

44.Arki – Govind Ram Sharma (BJP) vs Sanjay Awasthi (Congress) vs Jeet Ram Sharma (AAP)

45.Nalagarh – Lakhwinder Rana (BJP) vs Hardeep Singh Bawa (Congress) vs Dharampal Chauhan (AAP)

46.Doon – Sardar Paramjeet Singh (Pammi) (BJP) vs Ram Kumar Chaudhary (Congress) vs Sawarn Singh Saini (AAP)

47.Solan (SC) – Dr. Rajesh Kashyap (BJP) vs Dhani Ram Shandil (Congress) vs Anju Rathore (AAP)

48.Kasauli (SC) – Dr. Rajiv Saizal (BJP) vs Vinod Sultanpuri (Congress) vs Harmel Dhiman (AAP)

49.Pachhad (SC) – Reena Kashyap (BJP) vs Dayal Pyari (Congress) vs Ankush Chauhan (AAP) vs Ashish Kumar (CPM)

50.Nahan – Dr. Rajeev Bindal (BJP) vs Ajay Solanki (Congress) vs Sunil Sharma (AAP)

51.Sri Renukaji (SC) – Narayan Singh (BJP) vs Vinay Kumar (Congress) vs Lt.Col. Ram Krishnan (AAP)

52.Paonta Sahib – Sukhram Chaudhary (BJP) vs Kirnesh Jung (Congress) vs Manish Thakur (AAP)

53.Shillai – Baldev Tomar (BJP) vs Harshwardhan Singh Chauhan (Congress) vs Nathuram Chauhan (AAP)

54.Chopal – Balbir Verma (BJP) vs Rajneesh Kimta (Congress) vs Uday Singhta (AAP)

55.Theog – Ajay Shyam (BJP) vs Kuldeep Singh Rathore (Congress) vs Atar Singh Chandel (AAP) vs Rakesh Singha (CPM)

56.Kasumpti – Suresh Bhardwaj (BJP) vs Anirudh Singh (Congress) vs Rajesh Channa (AAP) vs Kuldip Singh Tanwar (CPM)

57.Shimla – Sanjay Sood (BJP) vs Harish Janartha (Congress) vs Chaman Rakesh Ajta (AAP) vs Tikender Singh Panwar (CPM)

58.Shimla Rural – Ravi Mehta (BJP) vs Vikramaditya Singh (Congress) vs Prem Thakur (AAP)

59.Jubbal-Kotkhai – Chetan Bragta (BJP) vs Rohit Thakur (Congress) vs Srikant Chauhan (AAP) vs Vishal Shankhta (CPM)

60.Rohru (SC) – Shashi Bala (BJP) vs Mohan Lal Brakta (Congress) vs Ashwani Kumar (AAP)

61.Kinnaur (ST) – Surat Negi (BJP) vs Jagat Singh Negi (Congress) vs Tersem Singh (AAP)

62.Karsog (SC) – Deepraj Kapoor (Banthal) (BJP) vs Mahesh Raj (Congress) vs Bhagwant Singh (AAP) vs Kishori Lal (CPM)

63.Dehra – Ramesh Dhawala (BJP) vs Rajesh Sharma (Congress) vs Col. Manish Dhiman (AAP)

64.Jawalamukhi – Ravinder Singh Ravi (BJP) vs Sanjay Rattan (Congress) vs Hoshiyar Singh (AAP)

65.Kullu – Maheshwar Singh (BJP) vs Sunder Thakur (Congress) vs Sher Singh Shera Negi (AAP) vs Hottam Singh Sonkhla (CPM)

66.Barsar – Maya Sharma (BJP) vs Inder Dutt Lakhanpal (Congress) vs Gulshan Soni (AAP)

67.Haroli – Ramkumar (BJP) vs Mukesh Agnihotri (Congress) vs Ravinder Pal Singh Mann (AAP)

68.Rampur (SC) – Kaul Negi (BJP) vs Nand Lal (Congress) vs Uday Singh Dogra (AAP)

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on October 14 announced the poll schedule for the Himachal Pradesh elections. The term of the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly ends on January 8, 2023. While the last day of filing of nomination was October 25, the last day of withdrawal of candidatures is October 29. The Model Code of Conduct had kicked in soon after the announcement of the poll schedule by the ECI. A total of 7,881 polling stations will be set up in the state.

In the 68-member house, the BJP won 44 seats in the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Congress secured 21 Assembly seats, and CPI-M bagged one seat, and two seats were won by independent candidates.