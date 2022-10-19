Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: Full list of BJP candidates and their constituencies

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Wednesday released its first list of 62 candidates for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. The polls are due on November 12 and counting of votes will take place on December 8. The last day for filing of nomination is October 25. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is fielded from his current constituency Seraj in Mandi district.

For the 2022 elections, the BJP has dropped 11 sitting MLAs, including a cabinet minister, and changed seats of two ministers. The list comprises names of five women candidates. The BJP’s list was finalised during Monday’s meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee, whose members include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, among other senior leaders.

The BJP won a clear majority in the 2017 Assembly elections, and at present the BJP had won 44 seats, Congress 22, Independents two seats and CPI (M). The hill state has seen a contest between the BJP and the Congress, and this year the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also made in-roads.

Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: Here is the full list of BJP candidates and their constituencies announced so far:

1.Seraj – Jai Ram Thakur

2.Churah (SC) – Hans Raj

3.Bharmour (ST) – Janak Raj

4.Chamba – Indira Kapoor

5.Dalhousie – DS Thakur

6.Bhattiyat – Bikram Jaryal

7.Nurpur – Ranveer Singh (Nikka)

8.Indora (SC) – Reeta Dhiman

9.Fatehpur – Rakesh Pathania

10.Jawali – Sanjay Guleriya

11.Jaswan-Pragpur Bikram Thakur

12.Jaisinghpur (SC) – Ravinder Dhiman

13.Sullah – Vipin Singh Parmar

14.Nagrota – Arun Kumar Mehra (Kuka)

15.Kangra – Pawan Kajal

16.Shahpur – Sarveen Choudhary

17.Dharamshala – Rakesh Chaudhary

18.Palampur – Trilok Kapoor

19.Bajinath (SC) – Mulkhraj Premi

20.Lahaul & Spiti (ST) – Ramlal Markandey

21.Manali – Govind Singh Thakur

22.Banjar – Surendra Shourie

23.Anni (SC) – Lokendra Kumar

24.Sundernagar – Rakesh Jamwal

25.Nachan (SC) – Vinod Kumar

26.Darang – Puran Chand Thakur

27.Jogindernagar – Prakash Rana

28.Dharampur – Rajat Thakur

29.Mandi – Anil Sharma

30.Balh (SC) – Indra Singh Gandhi

31.Sarkaghat – Daleep Thakur

32.Bhoranj (SC) – Dr. Anil Dhiman

33.Sujanpur – Capt. (Retd.) Ranjeet Singh

34.Hamirpur – Narender Thakur

35.Nadaun – Vijay Agnihotri

36.Chintpurni (SC) – Balbir Singh Chaudhary

37.Gagret – Rajesh Thakur

38.Una – Satpal Singh Satti

39.Kutlehar – Virender Kanwar

40.Jhanduta (SC) – JR Katwal (Retd. IAS)

41.Ghumarwin – Rajinder Garg

42.Bilaspur – Trilok Jamwal

43.Sri Naina Deviji – Randhir Sharma

44.Arki – Govind Ram Sharma

45.Nalagarh – Lakhwinder Rana

46.Doon – Sardar Paramjeet Singh (Pammi)

47.Solan (SC) – Dr. Rajesh Kashyap

48.Kasauli (SC) – Dr. Rajiv Saizal

49.Pachhad (SC) – Reena Kashyap

50.Nahan – Dr. Rajeev Bindal

51.Sri Renukaji (SC) – Narayan Singh

52.Paonta Sahib – Sukhram Chaudhary

53.Shillai – Baldev Tomar

54.Chopal – Balbir Verma

55.Theog – Ajay Shyam

56.Kasumpti – Suresh Bhardwaj

57.Shimla – Sanjay Sood

58.Shimla Rural – Ravi Mehta

59.Jubbal-Kotkhai – Chetan Bragta

60.Rohru (SC) – Shashi Bala

61.Kinnaur (ST) – Surat Negi

62.Karsog (SC) – Deepraj Kapoor (Banthal)

While Suresh Bharadwaj, a senior BJP leader in the state and a sitting MLA from Shimla Urban constituency, is being given a ticket from Kasumpti, Nurpur MLA Rakesh Pathania is nominated from neighbouring Fatehpur.

Minister Mahendra Singh, MLA from Dharampur, has been replaced by his son Rajat Thakur, and Anil Sharma, son of former Union minister Sukh Ram, has been fielded from Mandi. Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Hans Raj is nominated from Churah constituency again.

The name of former chief minister and veteran party leader Prem Kumar Dhumal did not figure in the list.