Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: Full list of BJP candidates and their constituencies

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Wednesday released its first list of 62 candidates for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. The polls are due on November 12 and counting of votes will take place on December 8. The last day for filing of nomination is October 25. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is fielded from his current constituency Seraj in Mandi district.
For the 2022 elections, the BJP has dropped 11 sitting MLAs, including a cabinet minister, and changed seats of two ministers. The list comprises names of five women candidates. The BJP’s list was finalised during Monday’s meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee, whose members include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, among other senior leaders.
The BJP won a clear majority in the 2017 Assembly elections, and at present the BJP had won 44 seats, Congress 22, Independents two seats and CPI (M). The hill state has seen a contest between the BJP and the Congress, and this year the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also made in-roads.
Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: Here is the full list of BJP candidates and their constituencies announced so far:
1.Seraj – Jai Ram Thakur
2.Churah (SC) – Hans Raj
3.Bharmour (ST) – Janak Raj
4.Chamba – Indira Kapoor
5.Dalhousie – DS Thakur
6.Bhattiyat – Bikram Jaryal
7.Nurpur – Ranveer Singh (Nikka)
8.Indora (SC) – Reeta Dhiman
9.Fatehpur – Rakesh Pathania
10.Jawali – Sanjay Guleriya
11.Jaswan-Pragpur Bikram Thakur
12.Jaisinghpur (SC) – Ravinder Dhiman
13.Sullah – Vipin Singh Parmar
14.Nagrota – Arun Kumar Mehra (Kuka)
15.Kangra – Pawan Kajal
16.Shahpur – Sarveen Choudhary
17.Dharamshala – Rakesh Chaudhary
18.Palampur – Trilok Kapoor
19.Bajinath (SC) – Mulkhraj Premi
20.Lahaul & Spiti (ST) – Ramlal Markandey
21.Manali – Govind Singh Thakur
22.Banjar – Surendra Shourie
23.Anni (SC) – Lokendra Kumar
24.Sundernagar – Rakesh Jamwal
25.Nachan (SC) – Vinod Kumar
26.Darang – Puran Chand Thakur
27.Jogindernagar – Prakash Rana
28.Dharampur – Rajat Thakur
29.Mandi – Anil Sharma
30.Balh (SC) – Indra Singh Gandhi
31.Sarkaghat – Daleep Thakur
32.Bhoranj (SC) – Dr. Anil Dhiman
33.Sujanpur – Capt. (Retd.) Ranjeet Singh
34.Hamirpur – Narender Thakur
35.Nadaun – Vijay Agnihotri
36.Chintpurni (SC) – Balbir Singh Chaudhary
37.Gagret – Rajesh Thakur
38.Una – Satpal Singh Satti
39.Kutlehar – Virender Kanwar
40.Jhanduta (SC) – JR Katwal (Retd. IAS)
41.Ghumarwin – Rajinder Garg
42.Bilaspur – Trilok Jamwal
43.Sri Naina Deviji – Randhir Sharma
44.Arki – Govind Ram Sharma
45.Nalagarh – Lakhwinder Rana
46.Doon – Sardar Paramjeet Singh (Pammi)
47.Solan (SC) – Dr. Rajesh Kashyap
48.Kasauli (SC) – Dr. Rajiv Saizal
49.Pachhad (SC) – Reena Kashyap
50.Nahan – Dr. Rajeev Bindal
51.Sri Renukaji (SC) – Narayan Singh
52.Paonta Sahib – Sukhram Chaudhary
53.Shillai – Baldev Tomar
54.Chopal – Balbir Verma
55.Theog – Ajay Shyam
56.Kasumpti – Suresh Bhardwaj
57.Shimla – Sanjay Sood
58.Shimla Rural – Ravi Mehta
59.Jubbal-Kotkhai – Chetan Bragta
60.Rohru (SC) – Shashi Bala
61.Kinnaur (ST) – Surat Negi
62.Karsog (SC) – Deepraj Kapoor (Banthal)
While Suresh Bharadwaj, a senior BJP leader in the state and a sitting MLA from Shimla Urban constituency, is being given a ticket from Kasumpti, Nurpur MLA Rakesh Pathania is nominated from neighbouring Fatehpur.
Minister Mahendra Singh, MLA from Dharampur, has been replaced by his son Rajat Thakur, and Anil Sharma, son of former Union minister Sukh Ram, has been fielded from Mandi. Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Hans Raj is nominated from Churah constituency again.
The name of former chief minister and veteran party leader Prem Kumar Dhumal did not figure in the list.