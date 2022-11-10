Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: Campaigning ends today as contest between BJP and Congress intensifies

Himachal Pradesh elections: The 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly goes for polls on November 12 and today is the last day of campaigning in the state which will see an electoral contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and debutante Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). With the BJP-led by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur in power in the state, the Congress is all out seeking to wrest control from the saffron-party in the hill state.

In the last phase of the election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed two rallies in Kangra and Hamirpur districts on Wednesday, as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge went for election rallies in Shimla and Nalagarh in Solan district. On the last day of campaigning, the Congress will organize ‘Vijay Ashirwad’ rallies in all the 68 Assembly segments.

09:25 (IST) 10 Nov 2022 Himachal Pradesh Elections: Contest between BJP and Congress The 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly is all set to see an electoral contest between the BJP and Congress. 09:24 (IST) 10 Nov 2022 Himachal Pradesh Elections: Stage set! Welcome to out live blog! Catch us for all updates on the last day of election campaigning for Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022.