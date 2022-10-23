Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: Congress releases third list, Jagat Singh Negi to contest from Kinnaur

The Congress on Saturday released its third list of candidates comprising the names of four candidates. With the latest list, the names of candidates for 67 constituencies in the 68-member Himachal Assembly have now been released. The candidate for the last seat Hamirpur is yet to be announced.

According to the list, Yadvinder Goma will be contesting from Jaisinghpur, which is a Scheduled Caste reserved seat, and from Scheduled Tribes-reserved Kinnaur seat, Jagat Singh Negi will be contesting.

From Manali, the Congress has fielded Bhuvneshwar Gaur and from Paonta Sahib, Kirnesh Jung has been nominated.

The list was signed by party general secretary Mukul Wasnik.

Voting in the hill state will take place on November 12, and counting of votes will be done on December 8.

The last day of filing of nominations is November 25, and papers will be scrutinised on November 27. The last day for withdrawal of nomination is October 29.