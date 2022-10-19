Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: CM Jairam Thakur to file nomination from Seraj constituency today

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur Wednesday will file his nomination papers from the Seraj Assembly constituency in Mandi district, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said, as reported by The Indian Express.

The 57-year-old leader, and five times MLA will submit his nomination papers to the Thunag sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), the returning officer (RO) for Seraj, the BJP said in a statement.

The ruling BJP declared its first list of 62 candidates for the 68-member Assembly on Wednesday morning. The CM had attended the first meeting of the party’s newly reconstituted Central Election Committee to finalise candidates for Himachal Pradesh elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh and home minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda attended the CEC meeting on Tuesday evening where the lotus-symbol party recently brought in several new faces.

The 15-member CEC has new entrants such as BS Yediyurappa, Union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Sarbananda Sonowal, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Om Mathur, party’s Other Backward Classes (OBC) Morcha president K Laxman, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Satyanarayan Jatiya and Sudha Yadav, according to the IE report.

Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg said that two candidates – Ashok Kumar Somal (64), and Arun Kumar (42) filed their nomination papers as Independent candidate from Fatehpur constituency and Himachal Jan Kranti Party candidate from Jawali, respectively.

The last date for filing of nominations for the HP polls is October 25. Voting in the hill state will be on November 12 and counting on December 8.

The Congress declared its first list of 46 candidates on Tuesday night.