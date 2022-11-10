Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: Amit Shah says Uniform Civil Code to be implemented if BJP comes to power in state

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the BJP government will implement the Uniform Civil Code, if it is voted back to power in Himachal Pradesh which goes on polls on November 12.

“We have promised in our poll manifesto that as soon as BJP comes to power in Himachal Pradesh, we will implement the ‘Common Civil Code’ in the state,” Shah said addressing a crowd in Palampur on the last day of campaigning for polls.

Among its poll promises in the state, the BJP has assured implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, promised eight lakh jobs, 33 per cent reservation for women and five new medical colleges, among others.

BJP national president JP Nadda had earlier said at a poll rally that a committee will be formed for the implementation of the UCC. As of now, only Gujarat has a committee for uniform civil code.

Shah, at the rally in Palampur today, also took a dig at the Congress over the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, saying that the grand old party never wanted to build the temple.

“Congress never wanted Ram Janmabhoomi to be built in Ayodhya. The party was confused and used to say that the temple will be built there, but they never said the date…but the foundation of the Ram Temple has been laid by PM Modi, and the construction is going on fast. The grand temple will be visible in 2024,” he said.

Shah further said that the people of Himachal Pradesh will reverse the trend of the state electing an alternate government every term and exuded confidence that the BJP will return to power like it did in several other states. “BJP government was formed again in Manipur, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and now BJP is going to come again and again in Himachal too,” the BJP leader said.

Asserting that the BJP believes in decisive governments, the Home Minister credited the party for the revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. “Earlier, no one believed that Article 370 could be removed (from Jammu and Kashmir). Today, Kashmir is an integral part of India.”

The 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be voting in a single-phase on November 12, and counting of votes will be taken up on December 8. The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP, which is looking for a second term in the state.