Himachal Pradesh Election Results: Full list of winners of all constituencies in HP assembly elections in 2017 and what to expect in 2017

Himachal Pradesh Election Results: The counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2022 will begin at 8 am tomorrow (December 8). Over 10,000 security personnel, returning officers, and other support staff will oversee the counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls on Thursday, according to the news agency PTI.

In 2017, BJP won the HP assembly elections with a clear majority. However, the outcome of the elections in 2022 may not make BJP very happy if the exit poll results hold true. As per various surveys, Congress is expected to score better than BJP in the Himachal Pradesh elections in 2022.

While most exit polls predicted a win for the BJP, India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted BJP may end up winning 24-34 seats in Himachal Pradesh while Congress could finish higher in the range of 30-40 seats.

Full list of winners in Himachal Pradesh elections 2017

Following is the full list of winners in all seats of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly in 2017.

1 Churah Constituency election result 2017: BJP’s Hans Raj defeats Congress’ Surender Bhardwaj

2 Bharmour Constituency election result 2017: BJP’s Jia Lal defeats Congress’ Thakur Singh Bharmouri

3 Chamba Constituency election result 2017:BJP’s Pawan Nayyar defeats Congress’ Neeraj Nayar

4 Dalhousie Constituency election result 2017:Congress’ Asha Kumari defeats BJP’s D. S. Thakur

5 Bhattiyat Constituency election result 2017: BJP candidate Bikram Singh Jaryal wins Bhattiyat seat in Chamba

6 Nurpur Constituency election result 2017:BJP’s Rakesh Pathania defeats Congress’ Ajay Mahajan

7 Indora Constituency election result 2017:BJP’s Reeta Devi defeats Congress’ Kamal Kishore

8 Fatehpur Constituency election result 2017: Congress’ Sujan Singh Pathania defeats BJP’s Kripal Singh Parmar

9 Jawali Constituency election result 2017: BJP’s Arjun Singh wins Jawali

10 Dehra Constituency election result 2017: Independent Candidate Hoshyar Singh wins

11 Jaswan-Pragpur Constituency election result 2017:BJP’s Bikram Singh wins defeating Congress’ Surinder Singh Mankotia

12 Jawalamukhi Constituency election result 2017:BJP’s Ramesh Chand Dhawala wins from the seat.

13 Jaisinghpur Constituency election result 2017:BJP’s Ravinder Kumar wins from the seat defeating Yadvinder Goma

14 Sullah Constituency election result 2017:BJP’s Vipin Singh Parmar defeats Congress’ Jagjiwan Paul

15 Nagrota Constituency election result 2017:BJP’s Arun Kumar defeats G.S.Bali

16 Kangra Constituency election result 2017: Congress’s Pawan Kumar Kajal wins Kangra in Himachal

17 Shahpur Constituency election result 2017: BJP’s Sarveen Choudhary wins from the seat

18 Dharamshala Constituency election result 2017: BJP candidate Kishan Kapoor defeats Congress minister Sudhir Sharma in Dharamshala

19 Palampur Constituency election result 2017: Congress’ Ashish Butail defeats BJP’s Indu Goswami

20 Baijnath Constituency election result 2017: BJP candidate Mulkh Raj wins Himachal’s Baijnath

21 Lahaul and Spiti Constituency election result 2017:BJP’s Ram Lal Markanda wins

22 Manali Constituency election result 2017: BJP’s Govind Singh Thakur win

23 Kullu Constituency election result 2017: Congress’s Sunder Singh Thakur wins Kullu

24 Banjar Constituency election result 2017: BJP candidate Surinder Shourie wins Himachal’s Banjar

25 Anni Constituency election result 2017: In Anni seat, Kishori Lal of the BJP defeated Paras Ram of Congress by 5,983 votes

26 Karsog Constituency election result 2017: BJP’s Hira Lal wins defeating Mansa Ram of Congress

27 Sundernagar Constituency election result 2017:BJP’s Rakesh Kumar defeats Congress’ Sohan Lal

28 Nachan Constituency election result 2017: BJP’s Vinod Kumar defeats Congress’ Lal Singh

29 Seraj Constituency election result 2017: BJP’s Jai Ram Thakur defeats Congress’ Chet Ram

30 Darang Constituency election result 2017:BJP’s Jawahar Thakur defeats Congress’ Kaul Singh

31 Jogindernagar Constituency election result 2017: Senior BJP leader Gulab Singh Thakur, father of Anurag Thakur, loses to independent candidate Prakash Rana in Himachal’s Joginder Nagar

32 Dharampur Constituency election result 2017: BJP candidate Mahinder Thakur wins Dharampur in Himachal’s Mandi

33 Mandi Constituency election result 2017: Congress candidate Champa Thakur, daughter of Himachal health minister Kaul Singh Thakur, loses in Mandi

34 Balh Constituency election result 2017: BJP’s Inder Singh defeats Prakash Chaudhary

35 Sarkaghat Constituency election result 2017: BJP’s Inder Singh defeats Pawan Kumar

36 Bhoranj Constituency election result 2017:BJP’s Kamlesh Kumari wins

37 Sujanpur Constituency election result 2017:Congress’ Rajinder Rana defeats Prem Kumar Dhumal

38 Hamirpur Constituency election result 2017: BJP candidate Narender Thakur wins Hamirpur seat in Himachal

39 Barsar Constituency election result 2017: Congress’ Inder Dutt Lakhanpal defeats Baldev Sharma

40 Nadaun Constituency election result 2017: Congress’ Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu defeats BJP’s Vijay

41 Chintpurni Constituency election result 2017: BJP’s Balbir Singh defeats Congress’ Kuldip Kumar

42 Gagret Constituency election result 2017: BJP’s Rajesh Thakur defeats Congress’ Rakesh

43 Haroli Constituency election result 2017: Congress’ Mukesh Agnihotri defeats BJP’s Ram Kumar

44 Una Constituency election result 2017: Congress’ Satpal Singh Raizada defeats BJP’s Satpal Singh

45 Kutlehar Constituency election result 2017:

46 Jhanduta Constituency election result 2017: BJP’s Jeet Ram Katwal defeats Congress’ Beeru Ram

47 Ghumarwin Constituency election result 2017: BJP’s Rajinder Garg defeats Rakesh of Congress

48 Bilaspur Constituency election result 2017: BJP’s Subhash Thakur defeats Congress’ Bumber

49 Sri Naina Devi ji Constituency election result 2017: Congress’ Ram Lal Thakur defeats Randhir Sharma

50 Arki Constituency election result 2017: Incumbent Himachal chief minister Virbhadra Singh (Congress) wins Arki seat

51 Nalagarh Constituency election result 2017: Congress’ Lakhvinder Singh Rana defeats KL Thakur

52 Doon Constituency election result 2017: BJP’s Paramjeet Singh defeats Ram Kumar

53 Solan Constituency election result 2017: Congress minister Dhani Ram Shandil wins Sola in Himachal

54 Kasauli Constituency election result 2017: BJP’s Rajiv Saizal defeats Congress’ Vinod Sultanpuri

55 Pachhad Constituency election result 2017: BJP’s Suresh Kumar Kashyap wins Pachhad seat in Himachal

56 Nahan Constituency election result 2017: Former cabinet minister and sitting BJP MLA Rajeev Bindal wins Nahan in Himachal

57 Sri Renukaji Constituency election result 2017: Congress candidate Vinay Kumar wins Renukaji seat defeating Balbir Singh of the BJP.

58 Paonta Sahib Constituency election result 2017: BJP candidate Sukh Ram wins Paonta Sahib seat defeating Kirnesh Jung who won the election as an independent candidate in 2012.

59 Shillai Constituency election result 2017: Congress candidate Harshwardhan Chauhan wins Shillai assembly seat in Himachal Pradesh

60 Chopal Constituency election result 2017:

61 Theog Constituency election result 2017: The CPM has registered a victory in Theog constituency; its candidate Rakesh Singha, won 24,564 votes, beating BJP candidate Rakesh Verma and Congress’ Deepak Rathore.

62 Kasumpti Constituency election result 2017: Congress’ Anirudh Singh defeats Vijay Jyoti

63 Shimla Constituency election result 2017: In Shimla, Suresh Bhardwaj of the BJP defeated independent candidate, Harish Janartha, by 1,903 votes.

64 Shimla Rural Constituency election result 2017: Congress’ Vikramditya Singh, son of Himachal chief minister Virbhadra Singh, wins Shimla rural seat

65 Jubbal-Kotkhai Constituency election result 2017: BJP candidate Narender Bragta wins Jubbal-Kotkhai seat in Himachal Pradesh defeating Congress’ Rohit Thakur.

66 Rampur Constituency election result 2017: Congress candidate Nand Lal wins Rampur seat in Himachal

67 Rohru Constituency election result 2017: Congress’ Mohan Lal Brakta defeats BJP’s Shashi Bhala

68 Kinnaur Constituency election result 2017: Congress’ Jagat Singh Negi defeats BJP’s Tejwant Singh Negi