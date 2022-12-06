Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022: Date, time, when and where to watch – All you need to know

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections Results 2022 Date: The results for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election will be announced on November 8. The polling for the 68-member Assembly took place on November 12. According to the exit polls on Monday, there is expected to be a close fight between the Congress and BJP. The state’s political history, however, points out that no party has been re-elected for two consecutive terms except for one time in 1985. Himachal recorded a voter turnout of over 74 per cent on November 12, a tad lower than previous assembly polls. In 2017, the voter turnout was recorded at 75.6 per cent in the state that has an electorate of over 55 lakh.

Himachal Election Results 2022: Date and time of vote counting

The counting of votes for the state assembly election will begin on December 8 by 8 am and the results will be announced later on the same day. The BJP is hoping to break the precedent and return to power in the state for its second term. You can follow FE.com to catch all the live updates of the results on Thursday.

Himachal Election Results 2022: Important seats to look out for

The key seats in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh includes Seraj, Nadaun, Haroli, Dharamshala, Shimla (rural), Kasumpti, Darang, Dalhousie, Fatehpur, Una, Dehra, Hamirpur, Nalagarh, Kullu, Barsar, Kinnaur, Karsog, and Mandi among others.

Himachal Election Results 2022: Key contenders from Congress & BJP

The main contenders from the Congress in Himachal Pradesh include Mukesh Agnihotri, who is contesting from Haroli seat, Vikramaditya Singh from Shimla (Rural), Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu from Nadaun and Dhani Ram Shandil from Solan seat. And, the main BJP contenders include Jairam Thakur from Seraj seat, Sarveen Chaudhary from Shahpur, Sukh Ram Chaudhary from Paonta Sahib and Rajiv Saizal from Kasauli seat.