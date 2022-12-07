Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Date and Time: When and where to watch results live streaming online

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022 Live Streaming Online: It’s ‘Raj’ (incumbent govt) vs ‘Rivaaj’ (traditional polling outcome) in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh this year. Except for the 1985 State Assembly Elections, Himachal Pradesh has always voted the incumbent Chief Minister out of power. In 1985, the then Chief Minister Vidarbha Singh had called for mid-term polls, two years ahead of the schedule, which he won with a comfortable margin.

Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: What happened this year?

This year, the elections for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly were held in a single phase on November 12 last month. The final voter turnout stood at 74 per cent this year. This was marginally lower than the 2017 figures. This year, the Doon constituency recorded the highest polling percentage of 85.25. Shimla was at the bottom of the ranking and recorded 62.53 per cent of voting turnout.

How can I check the results live?

All news channels such as Aaj Tak, India Today, NDTV, ABP News, Times Now, Zee news along with the national broadcaster DD News will show the Himachal Pradesh results LIVE. In case you are on the move, you can check major news websites for latest updates. The Financial Express will also cover the Himachal Pradesh Election results with our live blog. The Election Commission of India will also provide the latest trend on its official website.

What’s latest on Himachal Pradesh vote counting?

As per the tradition, the counting of the ballots will commence from 8 am tomorrow i.e December 8, 2022.

What are the key battles in Himachal Pradesh?

Seraj, Nalagarh, Nadaun, Kinnaur and Dharamshala are some of the major poll battles in Himachal Pradesh this year. The exit polls are showing mixed results in Himachal Pradesh.