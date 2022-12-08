Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 Winners list: Full list of winners of BJP, Congress and AAP (Constituency-wise)

Himachal Election Result, Winners List: The Congress is on its way to form the government in Himachal Pradesh, show the latest trends by the Election Commission of India. While the early rounds of counting showed a close fight between the Congress and the BJP, the situation seems to be in favour of the Grand Old Party as the day progresses.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live

The Congress says that the people of Himachal have voted for the real cause and concerns that matter. Earlier in the day, both BJP and Congress were leading on around 30 seats each with several instances where the BJP crossed the majority mark. However, that lead was very brief. The other important factor is that of Independent candidates. As of now 1 candidate has won from the Hamirpur constituency whereas two others leading in other places. Another aspect was Aam Aadmi Party’s failure is opening its account in the hill state.

Himachal elections 2022 Full List of winners:

Bharmour Assembly Constituency: BJP’s Dr Janak Raj has defeated Thakur Singh Bharmouri of the Congress party by 5172 votes.

Dehra Assembly Constituency: Independent candidate Hoshyar Singh has beaten his closest rival Dr Rajesh Sharma of the Indian National Congress by 3,877 votes.

Hamirpur Assembly Constituency: Independent candidate Ashish Sharma has defeated Congress leader Pushpinder Verma by 12,899 votes.

Jaswan-Pragpur Assembly Constituency: BJP’s Bikram Singh defeats INC’s Surinder Singh Mankotia 1,789 votes.