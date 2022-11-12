Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022 Voting Live: Request all voters to participate with full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy, says PM Modi

Himachal Pradesh elections 2022 Voting Live Updates: Voting has begun in all 68 constituencies at 8 AM as Himachal Pradesh electorate exercises their franchise. In the high-octane battle, as many as 412 candidates are in the fray in a state where no incumbent government has returned to power for a second consecutive term since 1982. The Election Commission has set up 7,882 polling stations. About 30,000 security personnel including 67 companies of Central Armed Police Forces and 11,500 state police personnel have been deployed for the peaceful conduct of elections in the state. About 50,000 government employees are on poll duty.
Voters need to carry their Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) and present it at the polling station or carry any one identification document along with Photo Voter Slips. The documents that are accepted by the Election Commission are Aadhaar Card, MNREGA job card, bank passbooks, health insurance smart card, driving license, Indian passport, pension document with photograph, service identity cards with photographs issued to employees by central/state/PSUs/Public Limited Companies, Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, or Unique Disability ID (UDID) card.
Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: Voting begins to choose the next Himachal Pradesh government. The BJP, Congress, AAP and CPI-M are the parties fighting in this election.
“Today is the polling day for all the assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh. I request all the voters of Devbhoomi to participate with full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy and create a new record of voting. My special wishes to all the youth of the state who voted for the first time on this occasion,” says PM Modi in a tweet (in Hindi).
“I don't think there is anything like that. As far as voters are concerned, majority of them see who has worked & who has to be brought forward,” Pratibha Singh, Himachal Congress chief when asked if she thinks there is anti-incumbency in the state. (ANI)
“All people of Himachal Pradesh are very excited. Everyone will cast their vote today and cooperate to form a new government in the state,” says Pratibha Singh, Himachal Pradesh Congress chief. (ANI)
Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur, his wife Sadhana Thakur and daughters Chandrika Thakur and Priyanka Thakur, offered prayers in Mandi, ahead of casting their votes for the state elections.
“I'm confident that people want to repeat this govt. I have started receiving greeting wishes this morning. I received PM Modi's message a while ago, he gave me his blessings & best wishes,” says CM Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur.
“I am happy that the campaign completed in a good atmosphere. People of Himachal cooperated. I thank the people of Himachal for this. I urge all voters to cast their vote today so that we can further strengthen democracy,” says Himachal CM Jairam Thakur
Voting across 68 Assembly constituencies begin. Voters queue up to exercise their franchise.
In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP had won a clear majority bagging 44 seats, while the Congress managed to win 21 seats, the Independents secured two seats, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) emerged victorious in one seat. The term of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly ends on January 8, 2023.