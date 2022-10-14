Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Himachal Polls to be held in single phase on November 12, counting on December 8

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Full Schedule: Legislative assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 12 and the results will be declared December 8, announced Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Friday. Last date for nomination is October 24, CEC Kumar further added. The elections in the hill state will be held in a single-phase, said CEC Kumar.

The term of the Himachal Legislative Assembly is valid till January 8, 2023. The current strength of the Himachal House is 68 MLAs. While 17 seats are reserved for Schedule Castes (SCs), three seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs), added CEC Kumar. There are 1.86 lakh first-time voters in the state out of 55 lakh electors, said CEC Kumar. The BJP has 45 members in the House, followed by the Congress at 20.

Here is the full schedule for Himachal Legislative Assembly Elections:

Date of issue of gazette notification – 17th October, 2022 (Monday)

Last date of making nominations – 25th October, 2022 (Tuesday)

Date for scrutiny of nominations – 27th October, 2022 (Thursday)

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures – 29th October, 2022 (Saturday)

Date of Poll – 12th November, 2022 (Saturday)

Date of Counting – 8th December, 2022 (Thursday)

Date before which election shall be completed – 10th December, 2022 (Saturday)